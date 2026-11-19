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MAS will develop a common “know your agent” protocol for trusted information exchange between customer agents and financial institutions.

SINGAPORE – Consumers should avoid giving artificial intelligence agents their financial accounts’ login credentials, as there are insufficient safeguards to ensure that such tools act safely and within their users’ instructions, said Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) managing director Chia Der Jiun.

Speaking at the Singapore Fintech Festival on Nov 19, Chia noted that some payment services providers and financial institutions are building agent interfaces into their offerings, but many financial institutions have yet to establish terms or channels for agents to access financial services.

“There are some challenges here,” he said. “The financial institution does not know if this is an agent that is acting on the full authorisation and control of the customer, nor whether the agent is transacting within its mandate and instructions.

“If agents transact incorrectly or beyond their instruction, who bears responsibility?”

Chia said a trusted protocol and secure channel are needed for AI agents to access financial services, pointing to lessons from the first phase of MAS’ Safeguards for Agentic Finance at Runtime (SAFR) initiative.

These include ensuring that AI agents have sufficient autonomy to perform useful tasks while operating within clearly defined boundaries.

Their identities and authority to act on behalf of users must also be established, while their instructions should clearly specify what actions they can take, along with any limits and conditions.

“The greater the discretion and impact of action given an agent, the stronger the assurance and controls needed,” said Chia.

MAS will also develop a common “know your agent” protocol for trusted information exchange between customer agents and financial institutions.

The protocol, part of the new phase of SAFR, will provide financial institutions with information on who the agent is and whom the agent represents, what authority it has been given, what mandate it operates under, and its origins and reliability.

“This will allow financial institutions to determine the terms and scope permitted to an agent, and establish a dedicated secure channel for agent access,” said Chia.

Separately, MAS will set up a sandbox with the Future of Finance Institute to bring together AI agents and programmable money, focusing on two use cases: corporate treasury management and payment services.

For corporate treasury management, banks could allow an AI agent to monitor a company’s liquidity positions and due payments, decide when and where funds should move, and use tokenised deposits to execute permitted treasury actions.

Companies would set the mandates for their agents, while participating banks would set the controls and determine the terms for accepting each agent instruction.

For payment services, banks and payment service providers could allow customer agents to execute payment instructions using digital money, such as tokenised deposits or stablecoins.

Participating banks and payment service providers would verify the agents’ identities and authority, and apply risk controls before executing the transactions.

“The two use cases, and others that we will collaborate on in the future, would provide important lessons on the benefits and safeguards of such transactions,” said Chia.

“Consumers and businesses need to retain meaningful control over the objectives, mandate and actions of their agents.

“Autonomy has to be bounded. Actions and outcomes have to come with accountability,” he added.