Don't brush off talk of suicide on social media: SOS

While suicidal thoughts expressed on social media might be brushed off as an attempt to seek attention, they could signal a real need for support, said the Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) in response to the recent controversy surrounding photo-sharing app Instagram.

The social-media platform with approximately one billion monthly active users hit the headlines for the wrong reasons earlier this week when a teenage girl in Malaysia reportedly jumped off a building after she polled her followers on the app if she should live or die. The majority - 69 per cent - had voted for "death".

"There is a myth that people who talk about suicide are not serious and will not go through with their plans," said Ms Wong Lai Chun, senior assistant director at SOS.

"When warning signs are brushed off as an attempt to seek attention, the perception of a non-existent social support in one's life can be so overwhelming that the individual in crisis may see death as the only way out of their pain and suffering," she added.

While many have debated the reasons why the girl's followers voted the way they did, some young people have blamed the perceived frivolity of social-media platforms.

Ms Shaune Chow, 19, who recently graduated from Raffles Institution and is taking a gap year, said: "Instagram trivialises these things.

Helplines

• Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) • Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours) • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019 • Tinkle Friend (for primary school-aged children): 1800-274-4788 • Care Corner Counselling Hotline (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

"Because it is just a matter of swiping left or right in such polls, for me, it is easy to ignore the gravity of the situation and just jokingly click on 'die' without really thinking about the repercussion."

Ms Iris Lin, senior assistant director at Fei Yue Community Services, said it is possible that the people who voted on the poll did not have a personal relationship with the girl.

"Because they are voting behind a screen, they may not feel responsibility for their actions," she said.

Since 2016, at-risk users of Instagram have been directed to local community helplines when they search for hashtags of keywords such as "suicide", "self harm" or "depression".

In Singapore, users are directed to SOS but the organisation said it is not able to track if any users called its hotline or initiated an e-mail from any social-media channels.

Ms Wong said that while suicide warning signs - which include talking or writing about death or suicide, and sudden, extreme mood changes - can appear ambiguous on the digital-media space, knowing what someone is currently going through in life can hint at whether they are facing a crisis.

She emphasised the importance of letting a distressed person know that he does not have to face his troubles alone.

"Choosing to express their pain online may be a coping mechanism for some. Those who are contemplating suicide would often have communicated their intention to end their lives, and this may be done on the social space.

"Suicide warning signs may not always be direct or explicit but the inability to spot these signs does not mean they do not exist."