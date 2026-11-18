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Dollar holds near 19-month high as data supports case for US rate hikes

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.06% to 103.67.

TOKYO – The dollar held steady near a 19-month high on Nov 18 as US economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials lent support to the case for interest rate hikes.

The yen held its ground after Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated the need to tighten policy further. The Australian dollar fell to a 10-month low ahead of a key jobs report on Nov 19 .

Data on Nov 17 showed US retail sales increased moderately in October, reinforcing expectations for a rate hike in December .

Attention turns to US housing starts data due later on Nov 18 as well as a series of Fed speakers, all ahead of the Nov 19 release of minutes of the central bank’s meeting in October , when it held rates steady.

“Overall, the report reinforces our view that further interest rate hikes from the Fed are warranted in order to counter demand-pull inflation,” Henry Russell, a London-based economist for ANZ, said about the US sales data.

“The strength of domestic demand in the US, in our view, warrants a decisive monetary policy response from the Fed.”

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.06% to 103.67. It touched 103.78 overnight, its highest level since April 2, 2025.

The euro was down 0.14% at US$1.0982, while the yen edged up 0.08% to 159.25 per dollar. Sterling lost 0.13% to US$1.3191.

In addition to a 0.2% rise in retail sales that matched expectations, import prices climbed 1.1% in October compared with expectations for a 0.7% increase.

More US data is expected with the Census Bureau due to report housing starts data for October. Analysts are projecting an increase to 1.245 million from 1.221 million in September, while building permits likely decreased.

New York Fed president John Williams is expected to speak again following comments on Nov 17 when he said the Fed will likely need to raise interest rates further to contend with inflation.

Fed Board governor Michael Barr and Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari are also expected to speak at separate events.

Traders are pricing in a 95.7% chance that the Fed will raise its key rate by 25 basis points (bps) in December, the CME FedWatch tool showed. The odds of a 50-bp increase have fallen to 4.3%, from 13.5% a month ago.

“All Fed speakers are saying that the Fed should raise rates in an incremental way,” said Tapas Strickland, chief market strategist at Moomoo ANZ, on a podcast.

“The reduction in the probability of a supersized move has resulted in a bit more stability re-emerging in markets.”

Markets got a measure of relief after Nvidia reported after the bell that third-quarter revenue doubled and forecast higher-than-estimated sales for the fourth quarter, boosting shares in Asia

The next major test of sentiment will be the market debut of AI bellwether Anthropic on N ov 19.

Japanese data on Nov 18 showed exports rose to a record monthly value in October on strong semiconductor-related demand. Also in Tokyo, BOJ governor Ueda said the central bank should continue raising interest rates, while stressing the need to anchor underlying inflation around its 2% target.

The Australian dollar sank 0.18% versus the greenback to US$0.6719 and earlier touched US$0.6718, its lowest point since Jan 19.

Data on Nov 18 showed a surprise jump in Australian wages, but labour figures on Nov 19 are considered more crucial to determining if the central bank will need to hike rates again.

The New Zealand dollar slid 0.07% to US$0.5488, approaching its 19-month low hit on Nov 17 . REUTERS