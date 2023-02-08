Distressed debt specialists scoop up Adani bonds

LONDON - Hedge funds and distressed debt specialists have scooped up bonds related to Gautam Adani’s business empire, a potential sign of encouragement for the group as it seeks to shore up confidence in the wake of a scathing short-seller report.

Oaktree Capital Management, one of the world’s largest opportunistic debt firms, and Davidson Kempner Capital Management were among those buying the debt in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. Hindenburg Research had said in its critique of the Adani companies that it took a short position through US-traded bonds.

The purchases add to nascent signs that a rout in the Indian conglomerate’s securities is easing after some of its bonds fell into distressed territory while more than US$100 billion (S$132 billion) of equity value was wiped. The Adani group has stepped up its defense measures this week by prepaying loans and pledging to reduce debt ratios, helping to stem a three-week selloff.

“The dichotomy between equity markets and bond markets seems to re-emerge, with bond markets stabilising, highlighting a reduced risk of default on debt,” Sanford C. Bernstein analysts Nikhil Nigania and Anusha Madireddy wrote in a note Tuesday. “We would think debt market should ideally be a leading indicator here if debt is the concern.”

Across the board, there are signs of pressure easing following Hindenburg’s allegations that the group had inflated revenue and stock prices, which Mr Adani had repeatedly denied. Adani Enterprises, the flagship company, finished up nearly 15 per cent on Tuesday, leading gains as other related stocks also rose.

Some of Adani’s dollar bonds fell into distressed territory following the release of the Hindenburg report on Jan 24, pushing debt investors to hold initial talks with financial advisers and lawyers to weigh options.

More recently the securities clawed back some of the losses. Nine of 15 dollar bonds issued by the group rose on Tuesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

While the purchases may be encouraging, the involvement of distressed debt firms is also an indication of how far the bonds have fallen.

Indian opposition

India’s opposition parties meanwhile said parliament has been repeatedly adjourned as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is “afraid” to discuss their demand for a probe into Mr Adani’s fight with Hindenburg.

Parliament has been adjourned for three days and was briefly suspended on Tuesday as the opposition draws attention to what they describe as Mr Adani and Mr Modi’s close links.

The crisis comes as Mr Modi is set to seek a third term in office in national elections due next year. Allegations of corruption or damage to small investors because of the exposure of some state-run institutions to the Adani empire could dent his vote base.

The opposition has so far not been able to gain much traction for their protests outside of parliament.

After a brief adjournment on Tuesday, the opposition lawmakers used a debate over the president’s address made at the start of this budget session of parliament last week to bring up the Adani issue. They plan to resume their demand for an investigation after the debate.

Rahul Gandhi, a leader of the main opposition Congress party, used his time in parliament on Tuesday to draw attention to Adani’s meteoric rise.

“All over the country, one word that I heard is ‘Adani, Adani, Adani,’” Gandhi said in reference to his march across the country. “Everywhere people asked me how how come Adani is successful in every business, how come he never failed? And the most important question - what is his relationship with the country’s prime minister?”

“The house will function. We will ensure that there is a debate on the issue,” said Sougata Ray, a lawmaker of the opposition Trinamool Congress Party. “Adjourning the house will not work as a strategy.”. BLOOMBERG