Dispute management office recovers $15m in owed salaries

Around $15 million in salaries owed to employees in Singapore was recovered between April last year and March this year.

About 89 per cent of 5,773 employees fully recovered their salaries after their claims were resolved at the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) or the Employment Claims Tribunals.

These figures were released yesterday by the Tripartite Alliance Limited (TAL) in its inaugural annual report for the year ended March 31.

In comparison, about $5 million in salary arrears was recovered by TADM between April and September 2017, with about 90 per cent of employees who lodged claims fully recovering their salaries. TAL was unable to provide full-year figures for the 2017-2018 period.

TAL was set up by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and Singapore National Employers Federation (Snef) in 2016.

It is the first time that the company, which oversees the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep), TADM, and the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council, has released details for the organisations in a combined report.

Tripartite Alliance back in the black

The bulk of the Tripartite Alliance Limited's (TAL) expenditure last year was on salaries and benefits for its employees, which in the financial year that ended in March totalled $37.3 million, up from $25.9 million the previous year. The next biggest expense was marketing and distribution costs, which rose to $9.5 million from $6.5 million. Spending on information technology and software was also higher. The company, formed in March 2016 and jointly owned by the Manpower Ministry, Singapore National Employers Federation and National Trades Union Congress, covered the bulk of its expenses through its government grant income of $57.5 million, according to its annual report released yesterday. It also collected $721,340 in income, which included fees for advisory and mediation services as well as courses and events organised by its agencies, said a TAL spokesman. The fee for mediation is $10 per claim for claims of $10,000 or less, and $20 per claim otherwise. TAL is back in the black with a surplus of $137,590 for the last financial year, after recording a loss of $146,580 the previous year. The spokesman said this is due to an accounting procedure where certain expenses had to be recognised first in the previous financial year, while the actual payments were made only in the latest financial year. Apart from cash and cash equivalents, which formed about $6.4 million in current assets, its other biggest assets were in the "plant and equipment" category. This includes renovations, furniture and fittings, computer equipment and software. Joanna Seow

TADM, which was set up in 2017, offers mediation and advisory services for employment and payment-related disputes.

It extended its mediation services to cover wrongful dismissal claims in April this year, and this was made available to professionals, managers and executives earning more than $4,500 a month.

Last December, six local workers and three foreign workers approached TADM for help after their salaries were withheld for three months when the global market research firm they were working at was acquired by another company. The firm's director, who was based overseas, was told by TADM to attend a mediation session here.

During the mediation, the company's director revealed that the firm lacked funds for workers' salaries, and admitted that salaries were not paid for three months.

MOM was alerted to the case and later issued a warning to the company. The employees eventually received their salaries in full.

Meanwhile, there were more complaints about issues such as workplace discrimination or harassment last year. A total of 357 cases were reported to Tafep last year, up from 215 complaints in 2017.

Tafep promotes fair employment practices, advises and helps those facing workplace or employment discrimination, and also educates employers on creating inclusive workplaces.

FIGURES FOR THE YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019

$15 MILLION: Salary arrears recovered on behalf of employees at Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) and Employment Claims Tribunals (ECT) 89 PER CENT: Proportion of 5,773 employees who fully recovered the salaries owed to them through TADM and ECT 2,327: Number of firms that have adopted at least one Tripartite Standard to show their commitment towards good employment practices 357: Number of complaints made to theTripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) 284: Number of workers who went back to work after an injury, out of 361 assisted through Return to Work programmes

The increased number of complaints last year was attributed to the expanded scope of issues handled by Tafep, including issues such as workplace harassment and unfair contractual terms, the report said.

About 25 per cent of complaints were related to fair employment consideration for Singaporeans, while around 15 per cent were about age discrimination and 11 per cent of complaints were gender-related.

Among the complaints Tafep received last year were claims by two job seekers that a global data analytics solutions company had discriminatory hiring practices favouring foreigners.

Checks on the firm and its refusal to provide further information on its employment process showed signs of possible infringements of fair hiring practices, which led Tafep to inform MOM of the case.

The ministry found that the company failed to consider all applicants, including Singaporeans, and issued a warning letter to the firm. Officials of the firm were also asked to attend a course on fair employment practices.

Last year, Tafep introduced several new tripartite standards, including those on age-friendly workplace practices.

The WSH Council also elevated standards for workplace safety and health through its campaigns and outreach efforts over the last year.

These included a campaign aimed at drawing awareness to the prevention of machinery-related hand and finger injuries.

TAL chairman Stephen Lee said the company will evolve its services and processes to continue meeting the needs of employers and workers in the coming years. He added that TAL's plans include having an alumni society to foster trust and sustain relationships among MOM, NTUC and Snef leaders.