Digitilisation wave spurs growth in precision engineering

Auk Industries' device for collecting data such as machine output and machine downtime has seen a sharp rise in demand over the past two years.

The data allows companies to figure out ways to improve operational efficiency, such as by, for instance, identifying factors impacting output rates of machinery, so that these can be corrected to improve productivity.

This process was traditionally carried out by workers who manually measure the output of the machines, which could be a tedious and slower method.

Companies are now turning to precision engineering (PE) companies to digitalise this process, said the Singapore firm's co-founder Lee Eu Harn. The device can collect data around the clock and also makes the process less susceptible to human error.

Precision engineering companies saw a boost in business as more firms in Singapore rode the wave of digitalisation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The precision engineering industry plays a crucial role in improving manufacturing processes and providing support for businesses such as those in the semiconductor, aerospace and medical technology industries.

"Travelling (to factories) was reduced during the pandemic, leading to business owners having to rely on manual reporting from factory staff which can be less accurate or late. This has led to companies becoming more open to new technology to help them monitor their factories without them being physically present," said Mr Lee.

There were 85,878 people employed in Singapore's precision engineering industry as at 2021 according to statistics from the Economic Development Board (EDB). The most in-demand jobs in the industry are process engineers, tooling engineers and skilled technicians, said Mr Steven Koh, executive director of Singapore Precision Engineering and Technology Association.

The industry is optimistic about its business outlook for the first half of this year, according to the EDB's latest quarterly survey of the manufacturing sector, released on Jan 31.

The semiconductor equipment industry in the machinery and systems segment led the optimism as strong global chip demand continues to drive capital investments among the global semiconductor manufacturers, reported EDB.

"Singapore, with its existing infrastructure and business-friendly policies, is well suited to expand the PE facilities and become an integral part of emerging supply chain ecosystems. This will not only generate additional jobs but also diversify the workforce," said Associate Professor Senthil Kumar from the department of Mechanical Engineering at National University of Singapore.

But at the same time, industry players say there remains a shortage of experienced workers with domain knowledge and software skillsets for cyber-physical systems, he added.