Digitalisation, rise of agile tech solutions driving global demand for S’pore firm ServeBridge

SINGAPORE –Two years of the Covid-19 pandemic has compressed the tech cycle, changed working habits and entirely transformed the workplace, while the “Great Resignation” of workers young and old has left companies short of staff.

But these challenges have propelled the growth of home-growth “agile” tech services player ServBridge.

Founded, led and operated by Ms Ivy Sim, 40, ServBridge started out in 2010 buying and selling computer servers and setting up switches and storage systems, with Ms Sim as a one-woman show.

The firm is now a thriving business providing niche IT-based management services , “smart-tech” building and facilities management solutions while competing against larger companies struggling to fill gaps in hardware and software. It also provides outsourced engineering talent.

Though it has a staff of just 14 IT professionals in Singapore, it operates across 100 countries by tapping around 300 professionals through a global network of 96 partners.

“The past two years have accelerated digitalisation and the demand for ‘agile’ solutions,” Ms Sim said. “Our size and global alliances have enabled us to move quickly and beat out larger competitors who may not be as agile.”

ServeBridge provides three core services.

The first is agile solutions, where it moves faster than large competitors to fill gaps in products, solutions or services, including IT talent.

Its second is global technology deployment, which provides consultation, procures, ships, installs and maintains products for customers.

Ms Sim related how a few years ago, ServBridge beat much larger competitors to secure a project to deploy 2,000 computer terminals globally for a European financial information services provider.

“We won this project over a world renowned systems intergrator company,” Ms Sim recalled.

“Our competitor said they would take 2.5 years, but we were able to commit to completing the project within six months, and at a cheaper price.”

ServeBridge’s third core business is life-cycle management, which enables clients to extend warranties on major brands.

“These clients operate in locations where the major IT brands may not want to set up service centres themselves,” said Ms Sim.