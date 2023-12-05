Digital asset exchange DigiFT gets full licence from MAS

SINGAPORE – DigiFT, a decentralised exchange for digital assets, will now be able to issue security tokens, the activities of which will be overseen by Singapore rules.

The company said on Dec 5 it has received a capital markets services (CMS) licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

A CMS licence allows the exchange to deal in capital markets products such as securities, or units in a collective investment scheme via tokens.

DigiFT said it is also an MAS-recognised market operator, which means that it will be able to operate an organised market for secondary trading of security tokens on the public blockchain.

The exchange is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers secondary trading liquidity for security tokens, facilitated by an automatic market-making mechanism.

These tokens are backed by real-world assets such as bonds, equities and collective investment schemes or pooled investments.

It plans to introduce more diverse tokenised real-world assets and Web3 assets, now that it has a full CMS licence.

The trading platform also aims to expand the availability of its app across different regions, as well as enhance user experience with more user-friendly features.

DigiFT, set up in 2021, said it is the first and only decentralised exchange with an automatic market-making mechanism to be enrolled in the MAS fintech regulatory sandbox.

