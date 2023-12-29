Developers, data scientists among hot jobs in 2023

SINGAPORE - Technology and finance specialists seeking jobs are in a sweet spot for 2024, with strong demand for positions in their areas.

Data on job vacancies in Singapore released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Dec 29 showed that among professionals, the top jobs in demand as at September 2023 are software, Web and multimedia developers – similar to the situation in 2022.

According to the data set, data scientists are another of the occupations in demand, with the second-highest share of vacancies within the information and communications technology (ICT) sector.

Among managerial roles, the highest demand is for business and sales positions, including business development, budgeting and financial accounting, sales as well as marketing.

For graduate job seekers with degree-level qualifications and above, the top three jobs in demand are software, web and multimedia developers; budgeting and financial accounting managers; and business development managers.

In the associate professionals and technicians group, the top three jobs are commercial and marketing sales executives; pre-primary education teachers; and operations officers, excluding those in transport operations.

The data also showed that for rank-and-file positions, the top 10 occupations were fairly similar to last year’s list.

Receptionists as well as customer service and information clerks remain the top jobs in demand. They comprised nearly four in 10 of the vacancies in the clerical and services group.