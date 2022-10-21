Deutsche Bank trims investment banking staff amid slowdown

NEW YORK – Deutsche Bank has laid off dozens of origination and advisory staff within its investment banking division globally as fears of a recession stymie dealmaking, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The firm communicated the job cuts across all levels on Wednesday, with a focus on junior ranks, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing personnel changes.

The reductions are in line with past years’ efforts to keep a lid on costs, the person added.

Among the departures was Mr Mason Parker, a managing director in the bank’s leveraged finance business, said another person with knowledge of the matter. Mr Parker had been at the bank for more than 20 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment. Mr Parker also declined to comment.

Banks have been hurt by the drop-off in initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and stock and debt offerings as markets slump.

An example in one lucrative corner of investment banking: After a boom in 2021 and during the first half of this year, leveraged buyout activity slowed significantly in the third quarter, with only US$12 billion (S$17 billion) of deals announced globally, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Firms including Apollo Global Management and Blackstone have pointed to a tougher financing environment ahead.

The New York Post earlier reported that Deutsche Bank cut more than 20 junior bank employees and a handful of senior staff based in New York this week.

In the United States, most large banks added to their workforces in the third quarter, even as Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley executives talked of scaling back amid the dealmaking slump. At Goldman, investment banking revenue fell 57 per cent in the period from a year earlier, while Morgan Stanley reported a 55 per cent fall.

Goldman resumed a process where they “look at bottom performers” for cuts, according to chief executive officer David Solomon, and Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said his firm was “looking at headcount”. BLOOMBERG