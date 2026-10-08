Deeptech unicorn PhysicsX opens regional hub in S’pore to scale AI-powered industrial engineering

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PhysicsX CEO Jacomo Corbo. PhysicsX develops AI models for manufacturing parts of jet engines and machines that make semiconductors.

SINGAPORE – British deeptech AI software company PhysicsX opened its Asia-Pacific hub in Robinson Road here on Oct 8.

Founded by two former Formula 1 engineers in 2019, the firm develops AI models for manufacturing parts of jet engines and machines that make semiconductors.

It alre ady has 20 employees in Singapore and aims to grow its local team to more than 100 over the next three years, including forward-deployed engineers, physics AI researchers, and simulation engineers.

A Temasek-led US$300 million Series C funding round in June pushed PhysicsX’s valuation to US$2.4 billion.

The firm, which has seen rapid business growth in Europe and the US, aims to partner local public and private entities as it scales its presence across the region.

PhysicsX said the Singapore hub will bring its technology and engineering capabilities closer to regional customers and partners region.

In Singapore, the scale-up and A*STAR have announced a a $ 40 million five-year partnership to develop AI-powered engineering simulation capabilities that could help researchers and engineers explore and optimise complex designs and manufacturing processes more efficiently across a range of industrial domains.

PhysicsX’s simulation platform has also helped offshore energy engineering company Seatrium reduced the time required to optimise pipe-layout designs by about 40%.

Speaking at the PhysicsX launch event at Temasek Shophouse, its chief executive officer and co-founder Jacomo Corbo said: “Some of the most consequential applications of AI over the coming decade will be in the physical world, helping us design better aircraft, chips, energy systems, vehicles, and industrial infrastructure.”

He added: “Singapore is an extraordinary place from which to build that future.”

The Republic combines world-class advanced industry with a deep pool of technical talent, research excellence, long-term capital, and a government with a clear ambition for AI.

“Establishing our Asia-Pacific hub here brings our technology and people closer to the organisations shaping the region’s industrial future.”

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said Singapore aims to help leading companies move beyond isolated pilots to embed AI at the core of their operations, while redesigning jobs and upskilling their workforce.

The National AI Missions initiative will drive transformation in four sectors – advanced manufacturing, connectivity, finance and healthcare – which together account for more than 40% of the Republic’s gross domestic product.

That makes PhysicsX a natural partner for Singapore.

“Our industrial strengths can help the company develop its technology further and scale up faster. In turn, its solutions can help our manufacturers build new capabilities, become more competitive and expand.

“Their growth can create further opportunities for PhysicsX, while strengthening Singapore’s position as an advanced manufacturing hub,” said Gan, who is also Minister of Trade and Industry (Trade).

Temasek CEO Dilhan Pillay said that in engineering-intensive industries, designing and optimising design and production systems remain highly complex, requiring engineers to balance safety, cost and performance.

Companies, even in Temasek’s own portfolio, face real operating challenges, from cost pressures and manpower constraints to energy efficiency, supply chain resilience, and the need to innovate faster.

“We believe AI applications can help address many of these challenges,” he said.

Pillay said PhysicsX operates at the intersection of advanced AI and deep engineering expertise, applying frontier AI to help organisations simulate, optimise and improve complex physical systems.

That makes the scale-up a compelling investment for Temasek.

Temasek first invested in PhysicsX in its US$135 million Series B funding round in June 2025.

Le e Wey Lii, Seatrium’s digital senior vice-president, said as industries navigate increasing complexity and demand greater efficiencies, AI-driven innovation has emerged as a strategic lever for the company’s growth.

“We see opportunities to harness and scale physics-based AI across our business footprint – from engineering, procurement and construction delivery and next-generation product development to lifecycle services – augmenting human expertise, accelerating innovation, and improving project outcomes for our global customers,” he sa id.