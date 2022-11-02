DBS tests digital assets trading under Project Guardian

SINGAPORE - The Republic’s largest lender has waded into decentralised finance (DeFi) by being among the first in the world to test the trading of digital assets across liquidity pools and platforms.

DBS Bank says it is testing the trading of foreign currencies and government securities via a public blockchain under Project Guardian.

It will do so using DeFi liquidity pools that are allowed on Project Guardian’s public blockchain.

Project Guardian, launched in June by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), aims to explore the use of public blockchains to build open and interoperable networks that enable digital assets to be traded across platforms and liquidity pools.

The bank says trading comprises the buying and sale of tokenised Singapore Government Securities, Singapore dollars, Japanese government bonds and Japanese yen.

Mr Han Kwee Juan, DBS’ group head of strategy and planning, says this lays the foundation for building global institutional liquidity pools that allow for quicker trading, greater transparency, higher efficiencies, lower settlement risks and economies of scale.

He adds that smart contracts will reshape how trading is carried out in a trusted manner, especially when it takes place in a “permissioned market” where anonymous wallets are verified using Know Your Customer processes.

Project Guardian, says Mr Han, shows that trading in a permissioned DeFi protocol enables instant atomic trading, settlement, clearing and custody concurrently.

“The success of this test trade also indicates the potential for creating deeper secondary liquidity across multiple financial assets and markets,“ he noted.

A highly liquid market attracts more investors and achieves efficiency gains by bypassing intermediaries, Mr Han said.

Currently, foreign exchange and government securities are mainly traded in over-the-counter markets and involve multiple intermediaries.

Singapore is the third-largest foreign exchange centre in the world after the United Kingdom and the United States. Its share of global FX volumes rose to 9.5 per cent in April 2022 from 7.7 per cent in April 2019.

In October, MAS said Singapore’s foreign exchange average daily trading volumes climbed to US$929 billion (S$1.3 trillion) in April 2022, surging 45 per cent from April 2019.