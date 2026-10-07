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DBS, OCBC and UOB shares have fallen. Is it a good time to buy?

Citi expects OCBC’s Q3 earnings to be flat year on year, and growth optimism for the lender to be derailed.

SINGAPORE – Shares of OCBC fell more than 5% on Oct 7, after Citi cited softer-than-expected third-quarter 2026 earnings expectations and downgraded the stock to “sell”.

The stock slipped 5.9% to close at $30.30 from the previous day’s close of $32.20.

Its peers DBS and UOB also took a hit. DBS shares slid 1.36% to $77.49 on Oct 7 while UOB dropped 2.93% to end the day at $42.44.

Share prices of the three Singapore banks recently hit record highs – DBS and OCBC’s in early September, and UOB’s in July.

On Oct 7’s sudden pullback, Macquarie Capital head of Asean equity research Jayden Vantarakis said investors may have sold their shares to take profits after recent gains.

“The banks’ share prices have done well this year, especially OCBC, so we are likely seeing profit taking before investors make clear assessments of their views of third-quarter 2026,” he said.

Jefferies Asean research analyst Joanna Cheah said that it is increasingly about expectations and valuation rather than a deterioration in fundamentals, as the sector has had a very strong run.

“OCBC has fallen more because expectations were particularly high after a very strong second quarter and investors are now questioning how much of that trading, insurance and fee-income strength is repeatable,” she said.

Citi downgraded OCBC from “neutral” to “sell” on Oct 6, with a target price of $27.50. It expects flat year-on-year third-quarter earnings for OCBC and growth optimism for the lender to be derailed.

On the outlook for the banks’ third quarter earnings, Cheah said Jefferies does not expect a repeat of the exceptional momentum seen in the second quarter, though performance should stay broadly resilient.

“Loan growth and wealth should stay supportive, while net interest margin (NIM) pressure is becoming less severe. The main normalisation is likely to come from trading and other non-interest income.”

Jefferies has a “buy” rating on DBS with a target price of $91, while rating OCBC “hold” at $35 and UOB “buy” at $48.

NIM is the core profitability metric for banks and measures how much money a bank makes on its loans and investments compared to the interest it pays out on deposits and borrowings.

While Citi turned bearish on the short-term upside for OCBC, other brokerages like RHB remained positive on the lender.

In its Oct 7 note, RHB named OCBC its top pick, citing the bank’s all-round balance sheet strength and strong earnings momentum.

UOB ranked second, supported by its attractive valuations, while DBS remained a core pick for investors seeking dividend safety and attractive yields. RHB rated both UOB and DBS as “buy”, with target prices of $47.60 for UOB and $81.20 for DBS.

Just days earlier, the bank reiterated its buy call on OCBC and raised its target price to $33.70 from $32.85.

“We continue to like OCBC Bank for its solid balance sheet, positive earnings growth momentum (backed by a strong wealth business), relatively decent valuation and dividend yield,” RHB said on Oct 2.

The bank said it turned more optimistic in its NIM outlook on Singapore banks, as the US Fed hikes interest rates by 25 basis points to a target range of 3.75% to 4% on Sept 16 – the first time in three years.

“The trend of rising benchmark rates could support the operating income of Singapore banks with another leg for growth, which has predominantly been carried by non-interest income in recent quarters,” said RHB.

Meanwhile, Citi on Oct 6 maintained a “buy” on DBS and reiterated its sell call on UOB, while citing a preference for UOB over OCBC, “due to relative valuations or positioning”.

CGS International on Oct 1 maintained “neutral” on Singapore banks due to stretched valuations. It expects limited factors to drive earnings in the near term, as growth in wealth management fees is slowing alongside slower deposit growth in Singapore.

It also expects Singapore banks’ NIMs to start improving only from fourth-quarter 2026, which would then help increase net interest income (NII).

CGIS prefers DBS, with a target price of $77.10, because of its attractive dividend yield of 4.3% expected in 2026 and 5.7% expected in 2027. This is supported by its excess capital, which can be returned to shareholders through its capital return initiatives.

It holds a target price of $29.80 for OCBC and $42.60 for UOB.

The sector’s downside risks include deterioration in macroeconomic conditions resulting in higher credit costs, a further slowdown in wealth and capital inflows resulting in subdued fee growth as well as softening investor sentiment that can negatively impact trading income across the banks, said CGIS analysts Tay Wee Kuang and Tan Jie Hui.

Macquarie Equity Research on Oct 1 said it expects favourable rates to support wealth management and NII, with a preference for UOB, followed by DBS, and then OCBC.

The firm has a target price of $46.57 for UOB, $80.74 for DBS and $31.69 for OCBC.

Vantarakis said then that while the Singapore banks stand to benefit from higher Singapore rates, UOB has the most to gain.

About 43 per cent of UOB’s loans are denominated in Singapore dollars, compared with 37 per cent to 38 per cent for DBS and OCBC. UOB also earns more NII in its revenue mix, at 66 per cent, compared with about 58 per cent for its two peers, said Vantarakis.

UOB also trades at a significant valuation discount to DBS and OCBC, and offers higher upside potential at 12%, compared with about 5% for its peers, including dividends, he said.

Meanwhile, DBS is supported by more than 18% return-on-equity, strong capital management and a rising rate environment that benefit both interest and fee income, while OCBC continues to benefit from positive momentum evident in the group’s wealth franchises, he added.

Macquarie expects a further 50-basis-point US Fed rate hike through the first quarter of 2027.

“As the US dollar has been strengthening since the first hike in September, both are positive factors for Singdollar rates. Average Singapore Overnight Rate Average three-month rates rose 10 basis points in the third quarter of 2026, but we are just getting started. Because it’s a compounded index rate, this will continue for several quarters to come,” said Vantarakis.

DBS, OCBC and UOB were among 11 stocks that were selected for board lot size reduction and saw immediate trades in the smaller trade sizes on Oct 5, according to SGX.

From Oct 5, for stocks priced between $10 and $100 a share, the minimum trading quantity was cut from 100 units to 10.