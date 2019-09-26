DBS looks to its data trove to grow PayLah e-wallet

DBS Bank is looking to its heritage to secure the popularity of its mobile wallet PayLah in Singapore's increasingly competitive digital payment arena.

Singapore's biggest bank hopes to refine PayLah in its venture to innovate the payment industry by leveraging the wealth of customer data it has amassed over the years.

Payments and platforms head Anthony Seow told The Straits Times yesterday: "DBS has been in business for so long. We have a lot more real data that we can trust."

He said data is the bank's advantage over its competitors, pointing to the bank's solid customer base in its cards, mortgage and lending businesses.

As a result, DBS, founded in 1968, has a broader picture of its customers compared with its competitors, he noted.

Other popular e-payment methods in Singapore include GrabPay and Singtel Dash.

Mr Seow added that the bank will continue to be responsible with its customers' data, complying with personal data protection and privacy laws.

Data has been referred to as the new oil, as technology companies strive to provide, and fight, for customers by piecing together what they know of their likes and dislikes.

Their aim is to provide users with the best customer journey - the process of how customers interact with the company from start to end.

But the issue of handling customer data can be tricky. In a high-profile case this year, Facebook was fined US$5 billion (S$6.9 billion) to resolve a probe into its privacy practices.

Mr Seow said the bank will never share customers' data without consent.

DBS said yesterday that it wants to hit 3.5 million PayLah users by 2023 - more than double its existing 1.6 million users. The e-wallet was launched in 2014.

Users made $1.5 billion in transactions between September last year and last month, the bank added.

Over the next year, the bank will combine its current rewards app called DBS Lifestyle and link its card payment methods to the e-wallet so customers have more options when they make purchases.

It will also increase the number of places where PayLah is accepted, including overseas, according to a release. PayLah can now be used at more than 80,000 merchants that accept Nets QR, SGQR and PayNow QR.

More merchants such as fast-food chain KFC, ticketing company Sistic and solutions provider AXS are expected to join the bank's e-wallet ecosystem, DBS said.

Mr Seow said the bank is trying to stretch PayLah further, by bringing in more partners and eventually bringing cards into the e-wallet as well.

He is hoping that technology will inject dynamism into the e-wallet, which he describes as static.

One way to have more intelligent interactions is to bring the online shopping experience offline - in a move to rejuvenate the brick-and-mortar shopping experience, Mr Seow said.

Imagine PayLah reminding its users shopping for groceries what they need to buy and offering them discounts accordingly, based on their purchase history, he said.

Another way is for PayLah to show shoppers what common products other shoppers have bought alongside their original purchases, the way Amazon does, he added.

DBS is also working on allowing PayLah users to link up with its merchant partners using a one-click sign-up or log-in as Facebook and Google do, he said.

This way, PayLah users who have money in their e-wallet or have linked up their cards with the app can pay for their shopping more conveniently, he added, noting that this payment process also helps merchants cut the costs of coming up with their own apps as they can tap the PayLah user base.

"So, when you start putting all this data together, and you start introducing artificial intelligence, machine learning, technology... I think we have a better chance of making a very good journey for our customers without overwhelming them."