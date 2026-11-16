DBS, JPMorgan launch US-Singapore tokenised deposit service for institutions

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The solution connects blockchain-based accounts on DBS Token Services and the Blockchain Deposit Account network by JPMorgan’s digital payments unit, Kinexys.

SINGAPORE – DBS Bank and JPMorgan Chase on Nov 16 announced the launch of its cross-border tokenised deposit solution, which allows institutions to make 24/7 US dollar transfers between the US and Singapore.

The solution connects blockchain-based accounts on DBS Token Services and the Blockchain Deposit Account network by JPMorgan’s digital payments unit Kinexys.

Ant International, the global arm of Chinese fintech company Ant, is the first client to use the solution for its global treasury and liquidity management.

The announcement comes as financial institutions seek faster liquidity management tools to support digital industries 24/7 such as e-commerce and digital services.

For example, a DBS report released on Oct 28 showed that 88% of 422 business leaders surveyed in 11 markets were already deploying or piloting tokenised money use cases.

Tokenised money is becoming increasingly mainstream among large corporations seeking access to a wider range of markets and greater liquidity, added the report.

Meanwhile, outbound cross-border payment volume in Asia is projected to nearly double to US$24 trillion (S$30.92 trillion) by 2033, from US$13.5 trillion in 2025, based on a report by conference platform Money20/20 and market research provider FXC intelligence.

“Tokenised money is moving rapidly from experimentation to delivering live tangible value for clients,” said Rachel Chew, chief operating officer and co-head of digital assets, global transaction services at DBS, Singapore’s largest lender.

Over a weekend in September, DBS and Citi announced their successful trial of a US dollar payment between Singapore and the US, using tokenised deposits via the Swift Digital Ledger.

The transfer was completed in minutes, faster than regular cross-border settlements that can take up to two business days due to weekend closures and time-zone differences.

The launch of the cross-border tokenised deposit service follows an interoperability framework by DBS and Kinexys released in November 2025.

More broadly, the two banks are also co-leading a token interoperability work group under Project Bloom, an industry initiative led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to enable the safe, seamless and scalable use of tokenised money. THE BUSINESS TIMES