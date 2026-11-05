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DBS chairman Peter Seah to hand reins over to Anthony Lim; bank’s Q3 net profit slips 5% to $2.8b

As chairman since 2010, Peter Seah has provided steadfast leadership and strategic oversight as DBS pursued a strategy of digital transformation and growth in high-return businesses, the bank said.

SINGAPORE – DBS Group, Singapore’s largest lender, said its chairman Peter Seah will retire by the end of this year, and board member Anthony Lim will take over with effect from Jan 1, 2027.

Seah, who has been the bank’s chairman since 2010, will be appointed as senior adviser for a year.

DBS said Seah has provided steadfast leadership and strategic oversight as the bank pursued a strategy of digital transformation and growth in high-return businesses.

It added he helped strengthen the bank’s connection to its heritage and played an important role in shaping the culture of the organisation, which today combines a longstanding sense of purpose with a strong customer focus and spirit of innovation.

Seah said when he became DBS chairman, the world was only just emerging from the global financial crisis.

The bank has since transformed into one of Asia’s leading financial services players, recognised globally for its innovation and performance.

Having completed the CEO transition to Tan Su Shan, the bank is now entering its next chapter from a position of strength.

“I am therefore able to hand over the reins to Anthony with confidence, knowing that DBS is in very capable hands,” Seah said.

Prior to his retirement from executive roles in 2017, Lim, who has been serving on the bank’s board since April 2020, held senior leadership roles at GIC and Bankers Trust, with assignments in Singapore, London and New York.

His global perspective, extensive financial markets experience and strong risk management expertise position him well to help DBS navigate an increasingly complex operating environmen t, the bank said.

Quarterly earnings miss analysts’ forecast

DBS reported a net profit of $2.81 billion for the third quarter of 2026. This is down 5% from $2.95 billion in the same period a year ago.

The earnings missed the $2.95 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of eight analysts.

For the nine months, total income rose 2% to a new high of $17.9 billion, while net profit increased 2% to $8.82 billion.

Group net interest income rose 4% year on year to $3.71 billion as proactive hedging and strong balance sheet growth more than offset the impact of a lower Singapore Overnight Rate Average (SORA) – the primary floating-rate benchmark for Singapore dollar loans, including floating-rate home and car loans.

Group net interest margin declined nine basis points to 1.87%.

Net fee income rose 6% to $1.43 billion. Wealth management fees increased 9% from a high base a year ago to $864 million, supported by growth in assets under management. Transaction services fees recorded a new high, while loan-related and card fees also increased.

The board declared a total dividend of 81 cents a share for the third quarter, comprising an ordinary dividend of 66 cents a share and a capital return dividend of 15 cents a share.

This takes the total dividend for the nine months to $2.43 a share, comprising ordinary dividends of $1.98 a share and capital return dividends of 45 cents a share.

DBS CEO Tan said: “We turned in another quarter of strong franchise growth, with robust increases in loans, deposits and wealth assets. Nine-month net profit reached a record and return on equity was 17% despite average SORA having halved from a year ago and heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

“The performance reflected our ability to capture structural opportunities across wealth management and institutional banking.”

For the second- quarter of 2026, DBS’ net profit rose 9% to a record $3.08 billion, as it ‌leaned on its wealth management business, treasury sales and trading income to drive growth.