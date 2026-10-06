DBS CEO Tan Su Shan, environmental advocate Kong Man Jing win at Her World’s annual awards

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DBS group chief executive Tan Su Shan (left) was named Her World Woman of the Year 2026, and Just Keep Thinking co-founder Kong Man Jing was named Her World Young Woman Achiever 2026.

SINGAPORE - Two Singaporean women who have set records and made their marks in their respective fields have been honoured at Her World magazine’s annual awards ceremony at METT Singapore on Oct 6.

DBS group chief executive Tan Su Shan, 58, was named the Her World Woman of the Year 2026 for her achievements in banking and her advocacy for women.

Environmental advocate Kong Man Jing, 32, received the Her World Young Woman Achiever 2026 award for making environmental conservation relevant and accessible to young Singaporeans.

Tan is the Singapore bank’s first female CEO, having taken over the role in March 2025 from former chief Piyush Gupta. In Tan’s first year leading the bank, DBS reported a record pre-tax profit of $13.1 billion.

The bank crossed $200 billion in market capitalisation in July 2026, making it the first Singapore-listed company to reach the milestone and placing it among the top 20 banks globally. DBS’ stock has risen by 60 per cent since Tan took the helm.

She is also the founding president of the Financial Women’s Association Singapore – established in 2001 – which promotes the education, advancement and recognition of women in finance, and supports charitable causes focused on women.

On receiving the Her World award, Tan said: “This award is not only a personal honour, but also a testament to the strong support by and partnership with my colleagues, family and friends, who have been integral in my journey over the years.”

Ms Tan Su Shan (centre) receiving her award from Minister for Health and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Ong Ye Kung (left) and CEO of SPH Media Chan Yeng Kit during the annual Her World Women of the Year 2026 Awards at METT Singapore on Oct 6. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

She added: “It is equally a recognition of the many outstanding individuals and teams I have had the privilege to work alongside, learn from and serve with. Going forward, I am committed to fulfilling the responsibility of creating opportunities for future generations, just as I have benefited from and been inspired by the accomplished women who have come before me.”

Tan topped Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Asia list for the second year in a row in 2026. Singapore accounted for 12 of the 100 honourees on the list – making it one of the largest markets represented – including Temasek Singapore president Png Chin Yee in 18th spot.

DBS group chief executive Tan Su Shan giving her speech during the annual Her World Women of the Year 2026 Awards on Oct 6. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Kong, better known as Biogirl MJ, is the co-founder of Just Keep Thinking, an environmental education platform she started while working as a science teacher.

What began as a passion project in 2019 has grown into Singapore’s largest environmental education media brand, with more than 750,000 followers across social media and a full-time team delivering programmes, publications and partnerships for schools, corporations and families.

She also worked with City Developments Limited to transform a decommissioned MRT carriage into the CDL EcoTrain, an interactive learning space that has reached more than 100,000 visitors since its opening in March 2025.

Kong said: “It’s an incredible honour to be recognised as the Her World Young Woman Achiever 2026, and one that I don’t take for granted.

“To me, this recognition belongs to those who came before me and paved the way, and those who walk alongside me today – my mentors, fellow advocates, our community and my Just Keep Thinking team – and those who will come after us, especially the youth and kids who inspire me every day. I hope we can continue inspiring people to care, advocate and make a difference.”

Environmental advocate Kong Man Jing (centre) receiving her award from Her World chief corporate officer Tan Pei Jun (left) and editor-in-chief Elizabeth Lee on Oct 6. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

In a statement, Her World editor-in-chief Elizabeth Lee said Tan and Kong exemplify two distinct but equally powerful forms of women’s leadership.

“Through hard work, grit and passion, they have demonstrated that achievement is not only about reaching the top, it’s also about opening doors, inspiring others and using their influence to create meaningful impact,” said Lee.

Chaired by Jennie Chua, entrepreneur, chairman of Temasek Foundation and 1999 Her World Woman of the Year winner, the judging panel includes The Straits Times features editor Wong Kim Hoh, YouTrip co-founder Caecilia Chu, Sea director in group chief operations officer office Jerold Ng, chairperson of the Singapore Kindness Movement Junie Foo, social media agency Goodstuph founder Pat Law, National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre CEO Tony Soh, Young Women’s Leadership Connection vice-chairperson Adreena Lau and SPH Media editorial director Joanna Lee-Miller.