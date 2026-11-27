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Danantara unit’s management of RGE’s revoked Indonesia forest concession is temporary, reports say

Management of 338,536ha was transferred to Garuda Adidaya Nusantara, a newly established Danantara subsidiary, this week.

JAKARTA – A newly established unit of Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund Danantara will temporarily manage the forestry concession seized from Singapore-based conglomerate Royal Golden Eagle (RGE), local media reports cited a Danantara executive as saying.

The Indonesian government last week revoked forest usage permits covering 338,536ha that had been granted to Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper (RAPP), a unit of RGE, in Riau province, citing fires and other violations.

Management of the area was transferred to Garuda Adidaya Nusantara, a newly established Danantara subsidiary, this week.

“The Forestry Ministry appointed us as a temporary manager. It’s not an acquisition,” Danantara chief operating officer Dony Oskaria said, according to media reports late on Nov 26 .

He said the company would manage the concession during the legal process to ensure there was no disruption to operations and no impact on RAPP employees or nearby communities.

Danantara and BP BUMN, the state company regulator also headed by Dony, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An RAPP spokesperson has said the company believes it has operated in compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements in managing its concessions.

RAPP respects the government’s authority and will engage with the relevant authorities, the spokesperson said. REUTERS