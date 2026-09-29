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Crystal Jade Fine Dining faces charge for failing to file income tax return on time

In September, Crystal Jade closed its Hong Kong Kitchen outlets at The Clementi Mall, Jurong Point and Great World. The group said the closures were part of a review of its operations and outlet network.

SINGAPORE – Crystal Jade Fine Dining’s court hearing over a charge of failing to submit its complete income tax return for the year of assessment 2025 was adjourned for four weeks after the company’s representative failed to turn up on Sept 29.

The IRAS prosecutor said in court that this was the Crystal Jade subsidiary’s first court absence.

The hearing was adjourned to Oct 27.

The company was charged on April 15 over failing to submit its complete income tax return on time without a reasonable excuse, which is an offence under the Income Tax Act.

If found guilty, the company could be fined up to $5,000.

Crystal Jade has six restaurant brands.

In September, the group closed its Hong Kong Kitchen outlets at The Clementi Mall, Jurong Point and Great World, bringing the homegrown Chinese restaurant group’s total number of shuttered outlets in Singapore in 2026 to five.

Crystal Jade said the closures were part of its ongoing review of its operations and outlet network. It said affected employees were informed and were being supported with redeployment opportunities within the company, where possible.

Crystal Jade also closed outlets at Hillion Mall and Suntec City earlier in 2026 . In June 2025, it shuttered its Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao restaurant in Holland Village after 20 years in operation.

Following the latest closures, the group has about 13 outlets in operation, as listed on its website.

Founded in Singapore in 1991, Crystal Jade was once among the country’s fastest-growing Chinese restaurant groups.

In 2015, it had 120 restaurants worldwide, including 47 in Singapore.