Cryptoverse: Flurry of funds bet on bruised Bitcoin's allure

BENGALURU - A growing number of funds are betting on the long-term appeal of Bitcoin and Ether, a gritty gambit in the depths of a crypto winter.

Unfazed by a collapse in prices over the past 11 months, investment firms have unleashed a flurry of exchange-traded funds, anticipating that elite cryptocurrencies and their underlying technology will eventually prevail.

Of more than 180 total active crypto exchange traded products (ETPs) and trust products globally, half have launched since the Bitcoin bear market started, Morgan Stanley said in a note published this month. The proliferation came even as the total value of assets in the market slumped 70 per cent to US$24 billion (S$34 billion) in that period as crypto prices tanked.

About 95 per cent of those 180 funds are focused on the top two coins, Bitcoin and Ether, Morgan Stanley said.

“Naturally when the market is slower, prices are lower, people have lost money, the intensity of the appetite does diminish,” said Mr Chen Arad, co-founder of crypto risk monitoring firm Solidus Labs. “But it’s not the case in the long run. As a whole, I don’t think anyone is giving up.”

The attraction of ETPs is that they provide exposure to digital assets on a regulated stock exchange, so retail and institutional investors do not have to worry about securely storing their crypto and eluding hacks and heists.

In terms of money, cryptocurrency investment products have attracted about US$453 million in net inflows this year with much of it going into Bitcoin and investment vehicles that include the biggest cryptocurrencies, according to a report from digital asset manager Coinshares.

“There is more asset allocation towards baskets that combine the top five or 10 crypto assets by market cap. It’s a flight to quality compared to alternative assets in the crypto industry,” said 21shares director of research Eliezer Ndinga.

Other major cryptocurrencies include Solana, Cardano and Ripple.

Tick by tick

Most active crypto ETP products are registered outside the United States, though, with Switzerland, Canada, Australia and Brazil racing ahead with spot crypto offerings.

One reason is that US regulators have turned down several applications for spot Bitcoin funds, which mirror the cryptocurrency’s price movements tick-by-tick, citing multiple reasons including a lack of surveillance-sharing agreements with regulated markets relating to the spot funds’ underlying assets.

Investors in futures-based funds must often shoulder the additional cost of the futures rollover as contracts approach settlement day, to maintain their position.