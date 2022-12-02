Crypto scammers make off with $135m from Binance

PARIS - Scammers stole cryptocurrency worth roughly US$100 million (S$135 million) from Binance, the world’s biggest exchange for cryptoassets, the firm said on Friday.

The total stolen was US$580 million, but company chief Zhao Changpeng said roughly 80 per cent had been frozen immediately, and the damage had been limited to less than US$100 million.

He tweeted that “an exploit” in the system led to extra production of the exchange’s dedicated currency, BNB, but insisted the issue had been “contained” and told his seven million followers: “Your funds are safe.”

It is among the biggest thefts in cryptocurrency history and comes in a year where scammers preying on the sector have got away with billions of dollars.

In the most damaging incident, the Axie Infinity blockchain game was hacked for more than US$500 million in late March.

Both scams exploited weaknesses in “cross-chain bridges” - the means used by investors to move assets from one blockchain to another.

Blockchains are digital ledgers that store details of transactions - the biggest is bitcoin but there are thousands of others.

Binance, which boasted of handling transactions worth US$32 trillion last year, said in a statement that “a total of two million BNB was withdrawn”, which valued the heist at around US$580 million.

Mr Zhao later clarified in an interview with MSNBC that most of those coins had been frozen.

A Binance spokesman told AFP that rapid reaction and coordination meant “the majority of the funds remained in the exploiter’s address, while partners helped secure funds on other chains as well”.

‘Complete chaos’

Prominent crypto figures had taken to social media late on Thursday talking of a US$600 million theft hours before the firm sent its first statement.

“Somebody on BNB just got hacked for (roughly) 2 million BNB,” wrote a developer who uses the name foobar on Twitter.

“The attacker is spewing funds across liquidity pools and utilising every bridge they can to get to safer chains. Complete chaos on the chain.”