Crypto-linked cards among initiatives launched at festival

Here are a few initiatives unveiled yesterday at the week-long virtual Singapore FinTech Festival, which is organised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and non-profit organisation Elevandi.

1 CRYPTO-LINKED PAYMENT CARDS

Consumers and businesses in the Asia-Pacific region will soon be able to apply for crypto-linked Mastercard credit, debit or pre-paid cards that will enable them to instantly convert their cryptocurrencies into traditional fiat currency.

The money can be spent everywhere Mastercard is accepted around the world, both online and offline.

The service is made possible through a partnership between the payments giant and three digital asset service providers which will launch the crypto-funded Mastercard payment cards, said Mastercard, without giving details as to when this will happen.

Hong Kong-based Amber Group, Thailand's Bitkub and CoinJar in Australia are the first Asia-Pacific-based cryptocurrency platforms to join Mastercard's global crypto card programme, which aims to make it simpler and faster for crypto firms to bring such payment cards to market.

2 ALIPAY+ JOINS THE NETS NETWORK

Merchants here will have one more tool in their arsenal to accept mobile payments from inbound visitors from early next year, with the integration of Alipay+ into Singapore payments provider Nets' network.

China's Ant Group last year introduced Alipay+ solutions, which aim to make it easier for businesses, especially small and medium-sized ones, to accept various payment methods and conduct digital marketing campaigns, and for e-wallet users to pay when they are away from their home country.

The partnership will allow Nets merchants to accept payments in Singapore dollars from Asia's e-wallet holders, who will pay in their home currency.

3 REMITTANCE SERVICES THROUGH SINGTEL'S DASH E-WALLET

Users of Singtel's Dash mobile wallet will soon be able to use it to send money around the world, under a partnership between Dash and American cross-border payments giant Western Union.

Dash currently allows users to pay in-store and online. The latest service will be introduced in phases, enabling Dash customers here to send money abroad, starting with India, said Western Union, without providing a timeline.