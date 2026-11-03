Straitstimes.com header logo

Crypto.com to shutter consumer app in Hong Kong in February

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Crypto.com said its consumer-facing app will not be made available to users in Hong Kong as of Feb 1, 2027.

Crypto.com said its consumer-facing app will not be made available to users in Hong Kong as of Feb 1, 2027.

PHOTO: REUTERS

HONG KONG – Crypto.com said its consumer-facing app will not be made available to users in Hong Kong as of Feb 1, 2027. 

“This decision reflects our ongoing efforts to optimise global operations and allocate resources where we see the most sustainable long-term opportunities,” a Crypto.com spokesperson said.

“All impacted customers have received advance notice, we will provide clear instructions on closing their accounts and support is available to ensure the orderly withdrawal of their funds.” 

Crypto.com is continuing to pursue a virtual-asset trading platform licence in Hong Kong through Foris DAX HK.

The company said that application is seeking approval from the Securities and Futures Commission for its institutional-grade Crypto.com Exchange platform. Bloomberg

More on this topic
Hong Kong family offices plan more crypto, private markets exposure
Hong Kong to allow crypto exchanges to tap global capital pools
See more on

Cryptocurrencies

Mobile apps

Hong Kong

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.