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Crypto.com to shutter consumer app in Hong Kong in February

Crypto.com said its consumer-facing app will not be made available to users in Hong Kong as of Feb 1, 2027.

HONG KONG – Crypto.com said its consumer-facing app will not be made available to users in Hong Kong as of Feb 1, 2027.

“This decision reflects our ongoing efforts to optimise global operations and allocate resources where we see the most sustainable long-term opportunities,” a Crypto.com spokesperson said.

“All impacted customers have received advance notice, we will provide clear instructions on closing their accounts and support is available to ensure the orderly withdrawal of their funds.”

Crypto.com is continuing to pursue a virtual-asset trading platform licence in Hong Kong through Foris DAX HK.

The company said that application is seeking approval from the Securities and Futures Commission for its institutional-grade Crypto.com Exchange platform. Bloomberg