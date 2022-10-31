Crypto broker Genesis says lending plunged 80% in third quarter

NEW YORK - Crypto brokerage Genesis, reeling from a sharp decline in the digital-asset market that sent the industry into a tailspin, said it originated US$8.4 billion (S$11.9 billion) in new loans in the third quarter, an 80 per cent plunge from the prior three-month period. Most of the rest of its businesses also experienced substantial declines.

Total active loans slumped to US$2.8 billion from US$4.9 billion in the second quarter, Genesis said in its quarterly earnings report. Trading volumes also declined, with spot volume sliding 44 per cent to US$9.6 billion. Its derivatives desk traded US$18.7 billion in notional value, down 30 per cent from the prior quarter. In one bright spot, the company’s custody services saw an 8 per cent increase in client signups.

Genesis was the biggest creditor ensnared in the collapse of Three Arrows after the once highflying hedge fund failed to meet margin calls. Over the summer, the company cut staff by 20 per cent and overhauled its leadership team. A series of senior executives have departed, including its co-head of sales and trading Matt Ballensweig and head of derivatives Joshua Lim. Most recently, its new chief risk officer Michael Patchen also left after three months.

The brokerage, a unit of billionaire Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, said its lending desk was “staying active through the market sell off” but the industry’s appetite for leverage “continues to wane” in the face of deteriorating macro conditions, characterized by persistent interest-rate increases.

“Heading into the fourth quarter, the cryptocurrency market is lacking directional momentum as participants are taking stock after a beleaguering summer of endless negative headlines,” Genesis said in its report, adding that the company is “prepared for a sustained crypto winter.” BLOOMBERG