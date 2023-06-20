Credit Suisse private bankers in Singapore moving to UBS offices at 9 Penang Road

SINGAPORE - Credit Suisse private bankers in Singapore will move to UBS Group’s flagship offices at 9 Penang Road, formerly known as Park Mall, as the merger of the two banks begins in earnest, according to people familiar with the matter.

Some of the employees are set to start the relocation as soon as next month, one of the people said, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. UBS relationship managers were informed about the switch last week, another person said.

A spokesman for UBS declined to comment.

The move is one of the first concrete signs of the mega merger taking shape for employees in Asia.

UBS Singapore takes up all eight floors of office space at the redeveloped Park Mall building. The property was jointly developed by Haiyi Holdings, SingHaiyi Group and Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust, according to its website.

UBS offices at 9 Penang Road, near the Orchard Road shopping belt and historic Fort Canning Park, were officially opened in 2021. The 381,000-square feet space premises feature an in-house cafe, gym, medical clinic and kids play area.

It’s not clear what will happen to the space to be vacated at One Raffles Link, where Credit Suisse leases several floors from Hongkong Land Holdings. Goldman Sachs Group is the building’s other major tenant. BLOOMBERG