Created by champions for champions

Come Jan 16, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) will welcome some of the finest players in men’s golf, for the fifth edition of the SMBC Singapore Open.

This year promises to be yet another exciting event, especially with the 2016 Rio Olympics gold, silver and bronze medallists Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson and Matt Kuchar respectively among the competitors, vying for top honours and the prestigious trophy.

These three players have been ranked in the world’s top four, and have won numerous prestigious tournaments during their outstanding careers.

What they have in common is an unwavering dedication to the game that includes an absolute commitment to improvement. It is this almost superhuman ability to keep on working towards perfection that ensures they continue to win tournaments, year after year.

Along with them is the defending champion from 2019, Jazz Janewattananond. The 24-year-old has just won the Indonesian Masters, his third tournament of the year, and broken into the world’s top 50 for the first time at number 45 in the Official World Rankings. Jazz represents a new generation of exciting players bringing amazing skills with a calm maturity well beyond his years.



SMBC Singapore Open will run from Jan 16 to 19 this year. PHOTO: SMBC Singapore Open



Being able to attract world-class players of this calibre is a testament to how the SMBC Singapore Open has grown into one of Asia’s most prestigious tournaments.

In 2018, the champion was Spain’s Sergio Garcia, one of the biggest names in the golf scene and the reigning Masters Champion at the time. Former world number one Adam Scott from Australia has also won the Singapore Open thrice. This impressive winning streak includes taking the title for the first time in 2005 when he was only 24 years old, then successfully defending it the following year, and clinching it the third time in 2010.

What makes this year’s event even more special is that Sentosa Golf Club, where the SMBC Singapore Open will be held, was recently crowned the Best Golf Club in the World by the prestigious World Golf Awards. This award is not based just on the how well the magnificent Serapong Course is maintained or how many major tournaments they have held, but also on their contributions to the golfing community, environmental sustainability and junior golf.

Having one of the most prestigious tournaments held at the world’s best golf club, with the world’s best players in attendance, certainly reaffirms Singapore as a world-class golfing destination.



PHOTO: ISTOCK



Across all facets of the SMBC Singapore Open, millions of sports fans around the world can bear witness to the sheer commitment and dedication required to provide this level of excellence as they enjoy exceptional golf being played across one the most beautiful courses.

With excellence comes prestige and recognition, which all helps to further enhance Singapore’s reputation on the world stage — a reputation that continues to ensure Singapore is a higly respected business hub in South-east Asia.

Related Story Creating history together

Head to the SMBC Singapore Open and experience a day of world-class golf at Sentosa, which is just a short train or taxi ride away.

Find out more about the SMBC Singapore Open here.

This advertorial is brought to you by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.