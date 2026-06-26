Regional trade bloc CPTPP welcomes reopening of Strait of Hormuz, steps up expansion efforts

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Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, seen from Musandam, Oman, on June 1.

SINGAPORE – Ministers and representatives from the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) welcomed the United States-Iran agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and pledged to strengthen cooperation to make global energy supply chains more resilient against future disruptions.

In a joint ministerial statement on June 2 6, the 12-membe r trade bloc, which includes Singapore, welcomed the agreement, including efforts to restore free and safe navigation through the strategic waterway.

The ministers underscored the importance of keeping sea lanes open and secure, ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight, and maintaining “safe, unimpeded and continuous transit passage” through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to promoting “free and open markets and rules-based trade” in energy products and other goods affected by recent geopolitical tensions.

The ministers said trade in products such as crude oil, diesel, natural gas, petrochemicals, plastics and fertilisers remains essential to the security and prosperity of their economies.

“We reaffirm our commitments not to impose unjustified trade restrictive measures, and we call on others to do the same,” they said.

The CPTPP also said officials will accelerate work to strengthen the agreement’s supply chain provisions, improve cooperation and information sharing, and enhance resilience against future disruptions.

“In this time of crisis for global supply chains, we reaffirm our shared determination to work collectively to address current disruptions, uphold open markets and rules-based trade, and accelerate cooperation on resilience and crisis response,” the ministers said.

In a separate joint statement issued after a virtual ministerial meeting on the same day, the CPTPP reaffirmed its commitment to expanding the trade pact while maintaining its high standards.

The bloc said it would formalise Costa Rica’s accession to the agreement “as soon as possible” after negotiations were substantially concluded in May.

It also welcomed progress in Uruguay’s accession process and instructed officials to expedite negotiations ahead of the next CPTPP Commission meeting.

The ministers also announced that preparatory discussions will begin with the United Arab Emirates, the Philippines and Indonesia, which were identified in 2025 as economies that meet the CPTPP’s Auckland Principles for potential membership.

However, they stressed that the discussions do not guarantee accession talks.

“We note that these discussions do not constitute, guarantee, or preclude the launch of an Accession Working Group,” the statement said.

The ministers also announced the formation of an ad hoc working group to strengthen cooperation on rules of origin, Customs administration and trade facilitation to safeguard the integrity of CPTPP trade preferences and reduce unfair trade practices such as circumvention and illegal transshipment.

They also reaffirmed support for trade and investment dialogues with ASEAN and the European Union, while tasking officials to continue work on upgrading the agreement and report progress at the next CPTPP Commission meeting.

The CPTPP comprises Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. It entered into force in 2018 and is one of the world’s largest free trade agreements, aimed at reducing trade barriers and promoting investment among member economies.