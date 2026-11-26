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The CPF system is critical to Singapore, given its ageing population, lack of natural resources and desire not to over-burden the younger generation.

SINGAPORE – Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on Nov 26 refuted the United States’ claim that the Central Provident Fund (CPF) scheme depresses Singaporeans’ consumption of goods – one of America’s allegations cited as the basis for new tariffs on the Republic.

In justifying its fresh levies of up to 20%, the Office of the US Trade Representative said that the Republic engaged in “savings promotion that depresses consumption and boosts Singapore’s current account surplus”.

The CPF scheme, in particular, mandated wage contributions “far beyond those of the United States and many developed economies”, it wrote in its 168-page report on Nov 25.

It argued that this, alongside other policies such as support for manufacturing and research and development, enhanced Singapore’s growth in capacity without commensurate growth in demand, to the detriment of US producers.

Speaking at a media briefing at The Treasury, Gan cited CDC vouchers as one of Singapore’s schemes that aim to encourage and “ promote and support local consumption”.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said CPF is not a scheme to suppress consumption but is aimed at meeting individuals’ housing, healthcare and retirement needs. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

He said CPF is not a scheme to suppress consumption but is aimed at meeting individuals’ housing, healthcare and retirement needs.

The system is critical to Singapore, given its ageing population, lack of natural resources and desire not to over-burden the younger generation.

It is also unique to Singapore, he noted. “Most countries, either they have a pension fund or they have an insurance scheme that they rely on for their retirement needs.”

Gan, who is also Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Trade), said that Singapore would continue to engage the US and work towards a reduction of tariffs on local companies.

“So I think it will be important for us to communicate with them to explain our position to them, and we hope that they will understand what CPF is about.”