CPF payouts rose 25% in last 3 years, set to keep going up

Central Provident Fund (CPF) monthly payouts have increased with each successive cohort and are set to keep going up for future cohorts as well, according to a trends report by the CPF Board out yesterday.

Median payouts have risen by 25 per cent from 2019 to 2021, thanks to income growth, increased labour force participation and overall improvements to the CPF system.

Figures show that a CPF member who turned 65 last year gets monthly payouts of $580, compared with the $460 that a member who turned 65 in 2019 got.

This 25 per cent increase is above the inflation rate, a CPF Board spokesman noted. Those who are concerned about inflation can also opt for the CPF Life Escalating Plan which provides monthly payouts that increase by about 2 per cent a year.

CPF members can also generally gain 30 per cent more in their monthly payouts if they defer their payouts to the age of 70, the study showed.

A person who turned 65 in 2019 is projected to get $610 if he defers his payouts to age 70 - the latest age at which payouts can start. Meanwhile, a person who turned 65 last year can get $760 if his payouts start at the age of 70.

The proportion of members choosing to defer their payouts has increased from 43 per cent in 2019 to 54 per cent last year.

People might be delaying their payouts because they remain economically active, even after retirement, said National University of Singapore business professor Lawrence Loh.

"In the new economy, which is characterised by flexibility in work scope and location, there are income opportunities. We are also seeing the emergence of the so-called gig economy, where there may be much temporary work for independent contractors and freelancers," he observed.

Institute of Policy Studies senior research fellow Christopher Gee added: "As Singaporeans have become wealthier, their non-housing, non-CPF financial assets have increased, so as to allow them to live on that income instead of relying on their CPF payouts.

"The decline in interest rates and rates of return from reasonably safe investments has also boosted the relative attractions of just letting the CPF balance accumulate more by deferring that payout beyond age 65."

But the report also noted that about 70 per cent of members made lump-sum withdrawals before payouts began at the age of 65. Members can make withdrawals from age 55.

This is despite the fact that payouts would be higher if members did not make withdrawals before they turned 65, on account of the interest earned.

Mr Gee ascribed this to the norm of getting your hands on money that has been locked up in CPF, even if this is not optimal from a retirement planning point of view.

Monthly payouts are also expected to increase for future cohorts.

One reason for this is that CPF contribution rates for those aged 55 to 70 will be increased gradually to help workers save more, even after turning 55.

The Matched Retirement Savings Scheme launched last year will also help seniors who have not reached their Basic Retirement Sum to build their retirement savings through a dollar-for-dollar matching grant.

But more also needs to be done with retirement planning, experts said.

Prof Loh said: "The worrisome bugbear is inflation and the rising cost of living - some may find it necessary to make lump-sum withdrawals to tide over the challenging times.

"But lump-sum withdrawals should be the exception, rather than the norm, as these may affect the payouts."

And while median CPF payouts continue to rise for at least the next decade or so, Mr Gee said some emerging trends could affect this trajectory.

These include the rise of gig work or the number of self-employed people who may find it harder to make contributions.