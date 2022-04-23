Cost-effective option for plant-based food firm

Conducting trials with new types of protein would be a very expensive process, but the launch of new small-scale food manufacturing facility FoodPlant will provide a more cost-effective option for businesses.

Singapore-based contract manufacturer SGProtein, which produces plant-based meats and seafood, said it will tap the resources available there. In particular, FoodPlant is equipped with machinery for processing high-moisture meat substitutes on a small scale, which the start-up is unable to do at its Jurong facility.

SGProtein's co-founder and chief executive Dominique Kull estimated the firm can save about 90 per cent in costs by utilising the FoodPlant facility. Conducting trials at its full-sized industrial operation would be fairly complicated and a lot of raw materials would be wasted, he added.

For smaller start-ups whose orders may not fulfil the minimum quantities for SGProtein to produce at its industrial space, the firm can now produce a smaller batch that the start-ups can test on consumers. SGProtein can help the start-ups scale up production when they are ready for larger orders, said Mr Kull.

The firm also has the opportunity to utilise other types of technologies and generate new ideas at FoodPlant, he added. "There will be other start-ups within the space... so it's really the exchange (of ideas) and an ecosystem approach, which is going to be very interesting."

Choo Yun Ting