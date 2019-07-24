Corporate chiefs lauded for leading way in governance

Leading lights in promoting corporate governance and shareholder communication were honoured at the Singapore Corporate Awards 2019 last night.

In all, 10 companies were honoured for the quality of their corporate governance in their board practices, 14 were recognised for excellence in investor relations and 13 were commended for the standards of disclosure in their financial reporting.

The CapitaLand group of companies, DBS Group Holdings, Keppel Corporation units and United Overseas Bank group led the winners with multiple awards.

The Frasers group of companies, OCBC Bank, Tuan Sing, Frencken Group, Sing Investments and iFAST Corporation took home two awards each.

Chief executives of firms in different categories by market capitalisation were also honoured. They were Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong, Far East Orchard's Mr Lui Chong Chee and Mr Lee Sze Leong from Sing Investments.

The best chief financial officer awards went to Wilmar International's Mr Ho Kiam Kong, Ms Mary Lee of Vicom and iFAST's Mr David Leung.

There was also an inaugural award given for best risk management. For the first time, eight companies were lauded under this category for their effective risk management practices. Gold winners included DBS Group and China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation.

The Special Recognition Award, in its fourth year, was awarded to DBS Group for a second consecutive year. It was cited for its all-round excellence in human capital and its commitment to innovation and excellence in helping its staff meet the challenges of a digital future.

Mr Patrick Lee, CEO of Standard Chartered, the presenting sponsor of the awards this year, said: "Good governance and leadership are closely linked, and are like steering a ship. This year's award winners have demonstrated this clearly. They steer successfully through good and bad conditions, often unpredictable, while never losing sight of the importance of developing their teams."

The awards were jointly organised by The Business Times, Singapore Institute of Directors and the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants, with the support of the Singapore Exchange and the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.