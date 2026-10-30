Containing the Binance hack hinges on vow to make traders whole

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Cryptocurrency platform Binance said on Oct 29 it had fallen victim to a major hack that hit around US$6.3 billion (S$8.05 million) in funds, with about half that amount frozen to prevent a massive theft.

The US$6.3 billion (S$8 billion) crypto heist that unfolded on the evening of Oct 29 was unprecedented.

So much so that one Kyiv, Ukraine-based employee at Crystal Intelligence scrambled to help trace the stolen funds even as he took shelter in his bathroom from a Russian air raid.

“It is huge in terms of the magnitude,” said Nick Smart, Crystal Intelligence’s Scotland-based chief intelligence officer, who relayed his colleague’s story. “And it is a huge target.”

That target was Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, whose US$135 billion in assets are more than four times the amount held by any rival platform, according to DefiLlama data.

Binance moved quickly to suspend withdrawals after discovering the exploit and pledged to cover any losses, which could be substantial in what is shaping up as the largest crypto hack on record.

The exchange said on Oct 30 on X that roughly US$3 billion of the stolen assets had already been frozen across blockchain networks.

In the past, disaster for one crypto platform has tended to soon spell trouble for others, most infamously in 2022, when the implosion of the TerraUSD stablecoin set off a chain of failures that culminated in the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraudulent crypto exchange, FTX.

But the digital-asset market has digested the Binance hack – which was more than four times larger than the previous record crypto heist – with relative calm.

Bitcoin, the market bellwether, slipped as much as 3.1% on Oct 30 to below US$77,000, a move modest enough by the cryptocurrency’s standards to register as little more than an ordinary down day.

Meanwhile, certain dollar-linked stablecoins wobbled, but none has strayed far enough to cause concern.

As Lance Vitanza at TD Cowen put in a note titled The Hack Is Serious. The World Isn’t Falling Apart on Oct 30: “We would resist extrapolating a failure at one centralised intermediary into a broader indictment of crypto.”

The crypto analytics firms TRM Labs and Chainalysis both say that North Korea is likely behind the exploit. Binance said that an investigation into the breach is ongoing.

Analysts have repeatedly attributed hacks of crypto companies to North Korea over the past five years, including the last largest breach on record – a US$1.5 billion heist from the exchange Bybit in 2025.

And while numerous crypto market makers and stablecoin issuers have funds tied up on Binance, many have expressed confidence that the exchange will make good on its pledge to reimburse them.

Evgeny Gaevoy, chief executive officer of market maker Wintermute, said in a post on X that his firm has less than 20% of its net equity on the platform, but that Binance has enough funds to withstand a hack several times larger “and still be largely intact”.

Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao has projected calm. The company has reserved more than US$6.34 billion of company funds to cover the incident, according to a spokesperson and an online post.

That does not include the roughly US$3 billion that has been frozen by third parties, including stablecoin issuers Tether and Circle Internet Group, and which are subject to recovery proceedings.

In 2018, Binance established the Secure Asset Fund For Users to serve as a backstop for customers in “extreme situations”. It is generally maintained at about US$1 billion, but has fluctuated in the past in tandem with market movements.

Binance is “required to provide our regulators with weekly house funds updates which demonstrate we can cover the amounts”, the company’s spokesperson said.

For now, the market appears largely persuaded by that argument.

“It’s not an FTX-level catastrophe,” said Jeff Yew, chief executive officer of Monochrome, Australia’s first spot-Bitcoin exchange-traded fund issuer. “This really comes down to whether the funds will be compensated.”

But not everyone is convinced. While Binance claims it will cover the losses, “at the end of the day we will have to wait and see”, said Goncalo Magalhaes, head of security at Immunefi.

The crucial test will come on Nov 1, which Binance co-founder Yi He earmarked as the day withdrawals will resume. In the interim, Binance is working with law enforcement and undergoing a security revamp.

If all goes smoothly, the company may be able to emerge from the market’s biggest ever cyber exploit relatively unscathed.

“My base case is that contagion is limited, provided this stays an isolated event,” said James Newman, chief operating officer at Republic, the investment platform.

“Previous blow-ups spread because leverage was hidden and counterparties were tangled together off-chain. This is theft, not fraud.” BLOOMBERG