Concerned about an economic downturn? Here's how you can invest amid uncertainty

The US Federal Reserve may have kept rates unchanged at its latest meeting on Sept 20, but there is still “a long way to go” in taming inflation, said Fed chairman Jerome Powell.
It also signalled that rates could rise further this year, and may not fall as much next year as markets previously anticipated.
The elevated interest rate environment has renewed fears of a recession across major economies. UOB’s Asean Consumer Sentiment Study (ACSS), released in August, revealed that over two-thirds of Singapore respondents foresee an economic downturn in the next six to 12 months. The study was conducted in June, polling 3,400 people across the region.
As the global economy continues to face uncertainty, how should you approach investing?
Mr Francis Tan, investment strategist at UOB Private Bank’s Chief Investment Office, answers some of your key concerns. For the past five years, he has been making asset allocation decisions for clients’ portfolios.
Mr Tan, who is in his 40s, was previously an economist with UOB. He has also held economic and investment research roles with the Singapore Government and other global banks.
Q: How should I start investing in this uncertain environment?
A: The majority of global markets have been lifted by healthier-than-expected economic growth so far this year.
But there are signs of a slowdown, as elevated interest rates start to take a toll on consumers and businesses.
The possibility of a US recession cannot be ruled out, as we still expect the lagged effects of monetary policy tightening and tighter financial conditions to weigh on the economy.
Closer to home, China’s economy has shown signs of stabilisation as authorities have expanded monetary and fiscal stimulus. But the recovery has been uneven, and indicators for the property market continue to soften.
Investors should tread carefully in these conditions and be mindful about managing risks with their investments.
We advocate striking a balance between risk and returns. This is the central principle of our Risk-First Approach, which helps investors understand their risk appetite so they avoid taking excessive risks while working towards their financial goals.
This means first protecting their wealth with a sufficient cash reserve and insurance coverage.
Investors can then construct their portfolio to suit their risk appetite with core and tactical allocations, which can each consist of various asset classes. Core allocations tend to carry lower risk and are meant to be held through market cycles.
Investors with a higher risk appetite can subsequently consider tactical allocations, which are geared towards capturing specific, shorter-term opportunities.
Q: What are some fundamental principles I should consider when investing?
A: First, understand your investment goals, time horizon and risk tolerance. These determine the kind of investments to consider.
For example, if you need savings for shorter-term goals, such as paying for your child’s university fees, you should approach investing differently than if you were saving for long-term goals, like retirement.
Importantly, you should diversify across different asset classes such as stocks and bonds, and across geographic markets and industry sectors.
A well-diversified portfolio is likely to weather different market cycles and deliver stable returns over the long run, as it reduces the odds of any single investment dragging down your portfolio’s overall performance.
Diversification is most effective when your investments do not have a high level of correlation with one another. This means their prices should not move in the same direction in response to market events.
Finally, maintain a long-term view, as even the savviest investors will not be able to time the market consistently. Instead, time in the market allows your money to benefit from compounding. Stay invested and do not let your emotions sway your decisions, especially when markets are overly optimistic or pessimistic.
Q: How actively should I manage my investments?
A: This depends on your investment objectives and risk profile. Over time, your portfolio may drift from its original allocations due to different investments performing at various levels.
Rebalancing your portfolio helps to maintain the right mix of investments to match your risk profile, which may vary with life stages.
Investors can also consider making adjustments when market conditions change. But not everyone has the time to constantly monitor the markets, or the expertise to research a broad spectrum of investments.
Consider consulting a financial adviser, who can guide them in making decisions or manage their portfolios on their behalf.
The latter is a similar concept to ride-hailing, where you rely on a professional to help you get from one point to another without having to take the wheel yourself.
At our UOB Private Bank Chief Investment Office, we make adjustments such as identifying markets that stand to benefit from supportive government or central bank policies, or allocating towards asset classes such as high-quality bonds to buffer against market volatility and capitalise on higher yields.
Please note that the views expressed in this article do not represent financial, investment or legal advice.