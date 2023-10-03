Concerned about an economic downturn? Here's how you can invest amid uncertainty

Mr Tan, who is in his 40s, was previously an economist with UOB. He has also held economic and investment research roles with the Singapore Government and other global banks.

Q: How should I start investing in this uncertain environment?

A: The majority of global markets have been lifted by healthier-than-expected economic growth so far this year.

But there are signs of a slowdown, as elevated interest rates start to take a toll on consumers and businesses.

The possibility of a US recession cannot be ruled out, as we still expect the lagged effects of monetary policy tightening and tighter financial conditions to weigh on the economy.

Closer to home, China’s economy has shown signs of stabilisation as authorities have expanded monetary and fiscal stimulus. But the recovery has been uneven, and indicators for the property market continue to soften.

Investors should tread carefully in these conditions and be mindful about managing risks with their investments.

We advocate striking a balance between risk and returns. This is the central principle of our Risk-First Approach, which helps investors understand their risk appetite so they avoid taking excessive risks while working towards their financial goals.

This means first protecting their wealth with a sufficient cash reserve and insurance coverage.

Investors can then construct their portfolio to suit their risk appetite with core and tactical allocations, which can each consist of various asset classes. Core allocations tend to carry lower risk and are meant to be held through market cycles.

Investors with a higher risk appetite can subsequently consider tactical allocations, which are geared towards capturing specific, shorter-term opportunities.

Q: What are some fundamental principles I should consider when investing?

A: First, understand your investment goals, time horizon and risk tolerance. These determine the kind of investments to consider.

For example, if you need savings for shorter-term goals, such as paying for your child’s university fees, you should approach investing differently than if you were saving for long-term goals, like retirement.

Importantly, you should diversify across different asset classes such as stocks and bonds, and across geographic markets and industry sectors.

A well-diversified portfolio is likely to weather different market cycles and deliver stable returns over the long run, as it reduces the odds of any single investment dragging down your portfolio’s overall performance.

Diversification is most effective when your investments do not have a high level of correlation with one another. This means their prices should not move in the same direction in response to market events.

Finally, maintain a long-term view, as even the savviest investors will not be able to time the market consistently. Instead, time in the market allows your money to benefit from compounding. Stay invested and do not let your emotions sway your decisions, especially when markets are overly optimistic or pessimistic.