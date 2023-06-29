Complex new environment calls for granular investment strategies: BlackRock

SINGAPORE - The increasingly volatile macro climate and fast-evolving market conditions still provide abundant investment opportunities, but investors have to be more tactical and take a dynamic approach to asset allocation and portfolio construction.

So says BlackRock Investment Institute (BII) in its 2023 mid-year outlook paper, titled “New Regime, New Opportunities”.

The world has changed. The era of cheap funds, abundant resources and low prices is over, it noted.

“This new regime is shaped by persistent supply constraints, which are set to stoke ongoing inflationary pressures,” BII said in its report. “We think that will compel major central banks to hold policy tight in the long term. This is not a friendly backdrop for broad asset class returns, but we see abundant investment opportunities amid the volatility.”

Mr Ben Powell, BII’s chief strategist for Asia-Pacific and author of the report, said investors should be aware that the process of investing needs to change in a new environment.

“The era of just selecting a good portfolio and forgetting about it is over,” Mr Powell told The Straits Times. “A new playbook is needed. The new investment regime calls for a more granular, nuanced, dynamic and proactive approach.”

Those who follow this new playbook will find numerous opportunities within asset classes and gain the ability to harness mega forces, such structural shifts like the rise of artificial intelligence and geopolitical realignments of supply chains.

Mr Powell said central banks will not quickly ease policy in a world shaped by supply constraints – notably worker shortages in the United States.

“Central banks face a situation very different from 40 years ago, when there were few supply side constraints,” he said. “Today, policymakers face a complex environment, with inflation staying well above mean amid intense supply side tightness.”

Meanwhile, the new mega forces including digital disruption, the rewiring of globalisation driven by geopolitics, the transition to a low-carbon economy, ageing populations, and a fast-evolving financial system will create big shifts in profitability across economies and sectors.

So what should investors do?

Stay nimble, take a proactive approach and be willing to adjust your portfolio as circumstances change.

In terms of asset classes and geography, Mr Powell reckons investors should be looking at emerging market local currency-denominated debt (such as municipal bonds) and emerging market equities, which will benefit from the global mega trends.

He is underweight on European and US equities, neutral on Japanese equities, and upbeat on China and India.