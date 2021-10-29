Competition hots up for SPH assets: Higher Keppel bid in the works?

Almost three months ago, Keppel Corporation made its offer to buy out SPH's non-media business.
Almost three months ago, Keppel Corporation made its offer to buy out SPH's non-media business.PHOTOS: GIN TAY, THE BUSINESS TIMES
Associate Editor
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Just as Singapore Press Holding (SPH) was readying to put out the $3.4 billion cash-plus-shares offer from Keppel Corporation to its shareholders at its upcoming EGM, onto the scene comes businessman Ong Beng Seng together with two Temasek-linked entities, with an all-cash offer of $2.10 for the property group.

In a surprise early morning announcement, Cuscaden Peak - a consortium comprising a unit of Mr Ong's Hotel Properties, a unit of Mapletree group and the majority shareholder of Capitaland - announced it had submitted an all-cash offer for SPH via a scheme of arrangement.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 