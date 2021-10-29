Competition hots up for SPH assets: Higher Keppel bid in the works?

SINGAPORE - Just as Singapore Press Holding (SPH) was readying to put out the $3.4 billion cash-plus-shares offer from Keppel Corporation to its shareholders at its upcoming EGM, onto the scene comes businessman Ong Beng Seng together with two Temasek-linked entities, with an all-cash offer of $2.10 for the property group.

In a surprise early morning announcement, Cuscaden Peak - a consortium comprising a unit of Mr Ong's Hotel Properties, a unit of Mapletree group and the majority shareholder of Capitaland - announced it had submitted an all-cash offer for SPH via a scheme of arrangement.