Company Briefs: YuuZoo

YuuZoo

Trading in social commerce company YuuZoo will not resume for now, the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) said yesterday in response to the mainboard-listed counter's request to lift the trading suspension.

SGX RegCo said YuuZoo has not complied with the notice of compliance (NOC) issued by the regulator on April 2 last year. The NOC was about the release of the findings of EY Advisory on the company's revenue recognition from franchise sales. The SGX has also required a review of the veracity of certain receivables of YuuZoo.

The regulator said in response to YuuZoo's second request to have its trading suspension lifted that Commercial Affairs Department investigations against the company are ongoing. Trading of the shares was suspended from March 19 last year.

AA Reit

Aims Apac Reit (AA Reit) has secured a master tenant for its property at 3 Tuas Avenue 2.

A US global medical device company will occupy the entire premises of approximately 268,000 sq ft, said AA Reit's manager Aims Apac Reit Management in a regulatory filing yesterday.

The tenant has committed to a 10-year master lease on a triple net lease basis, with rental escalations every two years during the initial term, and options to renew the lease for up to a further 20 years thereafter. The property is expected to be completed in the first half of next year.