Company Briefs : UOB

UOB

United Overseas Bank (UOB) has launched an online utility marketplace that aggregates deals from utility providers, as Singapore's local banks compete to entrench themselves in customers' lifestyles.

The website, featuring 10 utility providers in a single place, allows customers to search and sign up for the best deals for electricity, gas, water, broadband and TV services, said UOB. The providers include SP Group, electricity retailers Diamond Electric and Geneco, and Singtel, for broadband and TV services.

"With utility bills making up an average of about 10 per cent of monthly household expenses, we want to help people stretch their household budget," said Ms Jacquelyn Tan, UOB's head of personal financial services for Singapore, in a media release yesterday.

UOB said the utility marketplace "supports the bank's commitment to creating solutions relevant to the lifestyles of its customers".

Frasers Property

Frasers Property has appointed Mr Lim Hua Tiong as chief executive officer of Frasers Property Vietnam, the company announced yesterday.

He will be based in Ho Chi Minh City and will report to Frasers Property group chief executive officer Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi.

Mr Lim has close to 20 years of experience in the property and finance sectors, and was most recently chief executive officer of Vietnam for CFLD International, and general manager of Vietnam for CapitaLand.

Frasers Property's presence in Vietnam includes two Ho Chi Minh City properties: Me Linh Point Tower, a 21-storey retail and commercial development, which is a joint venture with Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation; and Q2 Thao Dien, its own commercial-residential mixed-use development.

Synagie

E-commerce solutions vendor Synagie has partnered Samsonite International's subsidiary - Samsonite Malaysia - to assist in managing the latter's online sales, Synagie said yesterday.

Through this agreement, Synagie will assist in managing or automating the online sales of the luggage manufacturer's brands - including Samsonite, Samsonite Red, American Tourister, Lipault and Kamiliant - across e-commerce platforms Lazada, Shopee and Zalora in Malaysia.

The deal is Synagie's first foray into travel and lifestyle e-commerce and adds to the group's portfolio of more than 270 brand partners.