Company briefs: TikTok

TikTok

Video-sharing platform TikTok may launch a group messaging feature this year, sources told Reuters, putting the Chinese-owned app in more direct competition with social media rivals such as Facebook.

Group messaging is part of owner ByteDance's plan to develop TikTok into more of a "social interactions app", a source said.

A group chat function would help TikTok keep users on the app longer and enable influencers to more easily connect with fans.

REUTERS

Ho Bee Land

Ho Bee Land units have acquired three residential sites in Australia for A$103.73 million (S$108 million). The plots could yield about 1,200 homes in total.

One is a 27.15ha site 30km from Brisbane's central business district (CBD) that could accommodate 323 units.

A 59.73ha plot between two upcoming rail stations and 28km west of Melbourne's CBD will be developed into 755 homes. And a 8.31ha site 50km south-east of Melbourne's CBD could house 119 units.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Mapletree Logistics Trust

Mapletree Logistics Trust intends to acquire two yield-accretive warehouses in Maharashtra, India, for 4.55 billion rupees (S$84.4 million).

Its manager, Mapletree Logistics Trust Management, said that the proposed acquisition - its first in India - comprises a four-block, single-storey warehouse and a two-block, single-storey facility in Pune.

These warehouses have remaining land tenures of 87 years or so, total gross floor area of more than 89,000 sq m and occupancy rates of 100 per cent and 88 per cent.

THE BUSINESS TIMES