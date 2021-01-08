Company briefs: Tesla

Tesla

The electric carmaker closed trading on Wednesday with a market value topping US$700 billion ($927 billion) for the first time. The latest surge means that the company is worth more than General Motors, Ford, Toyota, Honda, Fiat Chrysler and Volkswagen combined.

Tesla's share price ended with a gain of 2.8 per cent to US$755.98 for a total value of a whopping US$717 billion. That came after the stock saw a more than 700 per cent ascendance last year - a gain some analysts viewed as inflated.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Oxley Holdings

The property developer has received a $106.4 million investment through a convertible note issuance to funds managed by Dignari Capital Partners (DCP), a private equity firm based in Hong Kong.

The convertible notes, with an aggregate principal amount of up to US$80 million, will bear a coupon interest of 4.5 per cent per annum (calculated on an actual/360-day count basis) and is payable semi-annually.

The maturity is 24 months, with an option to extend by another 12 months, said Oxley in a pre-market filing yesterday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

iFast

The wealth-management platform on Wednesday said that its assets under administration (AUA) hit a record $14.45 billion as at Dec 31, last year.

This represents a year-on-year growth of 44.5 per cent from $10 billion and a quarter-on-quarter increase of 14.8 per cent from $12.59 billion, said the Singapore-headquartered firm in a bourse filing.

Its AUA were up across all core markets in which it operates, with Singapore taking the lead - up 52.8 per cent year on year to $10 billion as at Dec 31, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of overall group AUA.

THE BUSINESS TIMES