Company Briefs: Suntec Reit

Suntec Reit

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec Reit) yesterday morning posted a 4.6 per cent drop in its distribution per unit to 2.361 cents for the second quarter ended June 30, down from 2.474 cents in the year-ago period.

Net property income shrank 7.2 per cent to $56.4 million for the quarter, from $60.7 million a year ago, mostly due to the sinking fund contribution for Suntec City Offices upgrading works amounting to $3.2 million. This had no impact on distributable income.

Gross revenue fell 2.3 per cent year on year to $88.4 million from $90.5 million, mainly due to a $3.9 million or 16.9 per cent drop in revenue from Suntec Singapore. This was partially offset by a $1.7 million or 3 per cent increase in revenue from Suntec City.

Suntec Singapore's revenue contribution for the second quarter was $19 million, comprising $14 million from convention and $5 million from retail. Its convention revenue slumped 22.7 per cent due to fewer major convention events, although this was partially offset by more corporate events held during the quarter. Retail revenue grew 5.4 per cent from a year ago due to higher occupancy and rental rates.

Meanwhile, Suntec City's revenue improved due to an increase in both retail revenue and office revenue. Its retail revenue grew by $1 million due to positive rental reversions, while office revenue increased by $700,000 on the commencement of replacement leases secured in previous quarters.

The Reit's distributable income edged down by 1.3 per cent to $65.2 million for the quarter.

Mercurius Capital Investment

Catalist-listed Mercurius Capital Investment requested a trading halt yesterday during the midday break, pending the release of an announcement.

Before yesterday, the firm's latest bourse filing was made on Wednesday, when it announced it had used about $1.49 million from the $5.46 million net proceeds of its share placement. It said this went into paying the first instalment of the consideration for its acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in a Thai property developer.

The firm had said on June 17 that it will buy the 50 per cent stake in Grand Bay Hotel for over 335 million baht (S$15 million) from Thailand-listed Apex Development. It then plans to jointly develop a hotel property, the Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay Resort in Phuket, with Grand Bay as the joint venture vehicle.

Separately, in a June 20 filing, Mercurius said the Singapore Exchange had extended its deadline till Aug 30 to demonstrate its business viability and retain its listing status.