Company Briefs: ST Telemedia

ST Telemedia

Temasek-owned ST Telemedia (STT) has acquired a majority stake in Singapore-based cloud computing firm Cloud Comrade.

STT is an investor specialising in communications, media and technology businesses.

The latest injection of funds into Cloud Comrade is set to bring complementary capability and market reach to STT's existing portfolio and enhance STT's multi-cloud, managed service capabilities in Asia, the companies said in a joint statement yesterday.

With STT as an investor, Cloud Comrade can leverage STT's expertise, resources, international network and growing portfolio of infrastructure software solutions to pursue market opportunities, accelerate customer expansion and enhance customer offerings, the companies added.

Established in 2014, Cloud Comrade offers a range of cloud information technology (IT) services from strategy and design, to deployment or migration and management of customers' IT infrastructure including 24/7 monitoring, maintenance, backup and recovery. It also has a presence in Indonesia and Malaysia.

The Trendlines Group

Catalist-listed incubator The Trendlines Group set up four more medical technology start-ups in Singapore last year, including tie-ups with the National Healthcare Group and A*ccelerate, the commercialisation arm of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research.

The Israel-based investor, which focuses on early-stage medical and agricultural technologies, now has six start-ups here through its wholly owned Trendlines Medical Singapore subsidiary, it said yesterday.

Mr Eric Loh, chief executive of Trendlines Medical Singapore, said in a statement that a partnership among entrepreneurs, clinicians, researchers, business mentors and other stakeholders will "create greater dynamics to realise the full potential of a technologically focused company".

The new start-ups include Medulla Pro Technology, which is developing an imaging system for lumbar puncture procedures, and Ayzer Sense Technology, which is tackling the problem of pressure ulcers in patients with technology from Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

Trendlines Medical Singapore is accredited as a Startup SG Accelerator by government agency Enterprise Singapore.