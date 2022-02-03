Company briefs: Siltronic

Siltronic

German wafer maker Siltronic saw a good start to 2022 and is convinced it can go it alone after a planned €4.35 billion (S$6.6 billion) sale to Taiwan's GlobalWafers collapsed as the deal did not receive regulatory approval in time. It said global demand for scarce chips will remain high in the long term.

"We now see ourselves in a strong position to remain successful as an independent company," chief executive officer Christoph von Plotho said, citing a planned new factory in Singapore that reflects its growth ambitions.

REUTERS

Sony

Sony Group reported strong third-quarter earnings and raised its fiscal-year forecast, propelled by a hit Spider-Man movie and sales of image sensors used in Apple's iPhones.

The Japanese giant reported operating profit of 465.2 billion yen (S$5.47 billion), surpassing average analyst estimates of 342.1 billion yen. The strong figures led Sony to upgrade its operating profit forecast for the year ending March to 1.2 trillion yen, up from the previous 1.04 trillion yen.

BLOOMBERG

Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines (JAL) reported a third-quarter operating loss of 31.5 billion yen (S$370.6 million), narrower than a year earlier, and maintained its full-year earnings outlook despite the emergence of the Omicron variant.

JAL said Omicron had led to market uncertainty at a time when domestic Covid-19 case numbers are at record levels, but strong cargo revenue and benefits from cost cuts have enabled the carrier to stick with its earlier forecast.

REUTERS