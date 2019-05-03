Company Briefs: SilkAir; Olam International

SilkAir

SilkAir is now operating non-stop flights between Singapore and Busan in South Korea, the regional subsidiary of Singapore Airlines said yesterday.

There will be four weekly flights on the Busan-Singapore route, operated with the Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The flights will depart Singapore on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Busan is the first South Korean city on SilkAir's network, the airline's chief executive officer Foo Chai Woo said. SilkAir said it is currently the only airline offering regular service on this route.

The route's inaugural flight, MI876, departed Changi Airport on Wednesday at 11.37pm and arrived at Gimhae International Airport yesterday at 7.07am Korea time. The flight duration was 61/2 hours.

With the launch of the Singapore-Busan route, SilkAir also introduced Korean in-flight cuisine, with popular dishes like bibimbap (Korean mixed rice), beef japchae (stir-fried glass noodles), chicken bulgogi and kimchi fried rice.

Olam International

Olam International's joint venture with Gabon has received the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) certification for its Mouila Lot 3 palm plantation in the country, the mainboard-listed global food and agri-business said yesterday.

The 38,363ha plantation is managed by the 60-40 joint venture, Olam Palm Gabon.

Mouila Lot 3 is Olam's third RSPO-certified plantation, and is the first oil palm plantation in Africa to be developed entirely on grassland, Olam said.

Its total planted area is 18,272ha, while 18,765ha of high conservation value is being conserved. The remaining area is infrastructure, including facilities, roads and housing.

Mouila Lot 3 is expected to make a net positive climate impact by fixing 236,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide over 25 years, based on the RSPO GHG (greenhouse gas) calculator, the company said.

Olam said it is on track to achieve RSPO certification for all its plantations in Gabon by 2021.

Olam Palm Gabon manages three plantation areas in Gabon with an overall concession area of 144,000ha. More than half of that area is protected as an ecological network of habitats with high conservation value, including forests, wetlands and savannah.