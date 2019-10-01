Company Briefs: SIIC Environment Holdings; United Global Limited

SIIC Environment Holdings

Mainboard-listed SIIC Environment Holdings said yesterday it has formed a joint venture (JV) with Baowu Environment with 1.1 billion yuan (S$213 million) in registered capital.

Independent third-party Baowu Environment is an environmental pollution treatment company and a member of the China Baowu Steel Group Corporation.

The JV incorporated in China last Friday is called Shanghai SIIC Baojin'gang Environmental Resources Technology. Its business activities will involve power generation, waste management and the processing and sale of slag products.

SIIC Environment said in a bourse filing that forming the JV allows SIIC Environment to expand its waste-to-energy business and explore such potential business opportunities in Shanghai. The formation was done through the group's 70 per cent indirectly owned unit SIIC Yangtze Delta and will see the unit taking a 60 per cent equity interest worth 660 million yuan. Meanwhile, Baowu Environment will take the remaining 40 per cent stake, with a 440 million yuan contribution.

SIIC Environment said the deal is not expected to have a material effect on its net tangible assets or earnings per share for the fiscal year ending Dec 31.

United Global Limited

Global energy company Repsol Downstream Internacional has entered a share purchase agreement with Singapore-based lubricant manufacturer and trader United Global Limited to acquire a 40 per cent stake in its wholly owned subsidiary United Oil Company for up to US$46.5 million (S$64.3 million).

The acquisition of 14,959,600 shares consists of an initial cash consideration of US$36.5 million, with a further US$10 million payable depending on the delivery of revenue-related earn-out targets for FY2023, Catalist-listed United Global announced yesterday at the signing ceremony at The St Regis Singapore.

Upon completion of the deal, United Oil and its subsidiaries (UOC Group) will become a joint-control entity of Madrid-listed Repsol.

Repsol is principally engaged in the production and marketing of oil derivatives, while UOC Group blends, manufactures and distributes lubricants. The venture will allow UOC Group to manufacture and supply Repsol's brand of products across Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam to accelerate its growth. This marks Repsol's first venture into the South-east Asian market.

United Global will get net proceeds of about US$36 million from the deal after deducting costs and expenses, which will be used to fund expansion, investments and acquisitions.