Company Briefs: OCBC Bank

OCBC has launched sustainability training modules to groom more experts within the bank.

The move is part of the second phase of the OCBC Future Smart Programme - launched on Thursday by group chief executive Helen Wong - with an investment of $30 million over the next three years for all 30,000 employees across the group. OCBC said more than 20 training modules on sustainability have been co-developed with experts within the bank and other partners.

Leader Environmental Technologies' executive chairman and chief executive officer Lin Yucheng and deputy chief technology officer Guo Chenghong are the subjects of a Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) probe over insider trading.

The environmental services provider said late on Thursday that Dr Lin and Dr Guo told the board that they had each received a letter dated July 7 from the Singapore Police Force, Monetary Authority of Singapore and CAD informing them of the investigation.

Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak launched a billion-dollar initial public offering yesterday, the country's biggest issue in more than a decade, as it taps soaring investor demand for tech stocks.

Indonesia's No. 4 e-commerce firm aims to raise up to US$1.13 billion (S$1.53 billion) by selling as much as 25 per cent of its stock at between 750 rupiah and 850 rupiah apiece. It is seeking a valuation of up to US$5.6 billion and is backed by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, Ant Financial, local media conglomerate Emtek and Microsoft.

