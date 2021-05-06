Company briefs: Nissan

Nissan

Nissan yesterday announced the sale of its entire 1.54 per cent stake in German auto giant Daimler for around €1.15 billion (S$1.8 billion), following a similar move by its French partner Renault.

The Japanese automaker has been trying to recover from the reputational damage caused by the departure of its now-fugitive former leader Carlos Ghosn.

Nissan said the divestment will allow it to "further strengthen and enhance its business competitiveness, including investments to promote electrification". Its industrial cooperation with Daimler remained unchanged.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

OUE

Property developer OUE yesterday announced it had established a joint venture (JV) company to acquire up to a 40 per cent stake in Jakarta-listed Matahari Department Store.

Named Auric Digital Retail, the JV firm will be 60 per cent owned by Auric Bespoke I, a wholly owned subsidiary of Auric Capital Holdings, with the remaining 40 per cent stake held by OUE subsidiary OUE Retail Holdings. The acquisition will be made by way of a voluntary tender offer for Matahari for a consideration of 1,530 rupiah (14 Singapore cents) per offer share.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Ikea

Ikea is offering to pay British consumers for their unwanted items in a bid to lower waste headed to landfills.

The Swedish furniture retailer will allow returns of certain fully assembled furniture items such as dressers, sideboards and desks, in exchange for a voucher. Ikea will offer to pay 30 per cent to 50 per cent of the item's original value depending on its condition.

The average price for items eligible for return is £29 (S$54). Any furniture returned to Ikea will either be resold in stores or recycled.

BLOOMBERG