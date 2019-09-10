Company Briefs: MoPub

MoPub

Twitter-owned mobile monetisation platform MoPub has hired Mr Dushyant Sapre as managing director for the Asia-Pacific (Apac).

Mr Sapre, based in Twitter's Apac headquarters in Singapore, will develop and implement the regional growth strategy for MoPub, specifically focusing on Japan, South Korea and China.

He will work with cross-functional teams to propose solutions for clients, and establish and strengthen long-term partnerships with publishers, app developers, media companies and programmatic buyers in the region. The veteran was previously managing director for Apac Supply and Global App Partnerships at Criteo, and was a founding leader of the Criteo Singapore office. In the past decade, he has advised digital publishers and developers on maximising monetisation and online retailers on user acquisition and retention.

He has also worked on enterprise IT transformation at HP, SaaS (software as a service) and cloud at Google, and adtech at Criteo.

WeWork

WeWork is considering a valuation for its initial public offering (IPO) that may be below US$20 billion (S$27.5 billion), Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The office-sharing company has plans to begin a roadshow for new investors as early as Monday. But its parent company, We, and its underwriters are planning to hold meetings this week with investors to figure out the changes that may be needed to pull sufficient demand for a share sale, Dow reported. Some investors are pushing the company to postpone the IPO, the news service said.

Earlier this year, Goldman Sachs Group bankers were saying WeWork could soon become a US$65 billion company. Banks up and down Wall Street were salivating at the prospect of steering the company onto the stock market, even though it was losing billions of dollars.

Now, with questions swirling around WeWork's business prospects, the hype has run headlong into reality. On Friday, the company was also in talks with SoftBank Group, its biggest investor, for more financing that could delay the IPO even further and force its valuation far lower than the US$47 billion it was worth at the beginning of the year, people familiar told Bloomberg.

Co-founder Adam Neumann's preference is for the company to go public, one of the people said. The start-up has a big incentive to complete the listing. Its access to a US$6 billion credit facility is contingent on it successfully raising US$3 billion in a stock listing.