Company Briefs: MindChamps

MindChamps

MindChamps PreSchool will buy the entire shareholding in MindChamps PreSchool @ Buangkok (MPB) from franchisee Zhao ShuZhen for $3.2 million.

The mainboard-listed company's wholly owned subsidiary, MindChamps PreSchool Singapore, will buy the Serangoon childcare centre using a combination of cash from the group's initial public offering proceeds and an acquisition loan.

As of Sept 30 last year, the book value of MPB stood at $495,130 and its net tangible asset value was $438,950.

UOB Asset Management

A new equity fund by UOB Asset Management (UOBAM), a wholly owned subsidiary of United Overseas Bank, allows retail investors to invest in innovative firms of varying market capitalisations in both developed and emerging markets.

The United Global Innovation Fund invests in enterprises seeking to drive structural change across sectors such as healthcare, finance, software and services, transport, manufacturing and retail, UOBAM said yesterday.

This can lead to positive returns for investors even amid a slowing global economy and volatile market conditions, said Mr Dharmo Soejanto, senior director of the external fund managers unit at UOBAM.

Through a single fund, retail investors can tap opportunities in game-changing trends such as advances in mobile, machine learning and automation technologies.

The initial minimum subscription sum is $1,000 or US$1,000 (S$1,370).

Mercurius Capital Investment

Catalist-listed Mercurius Capital Investment is looking to acquire half of a Thai property developer for around 310 million baht ($13.6 million) and to jointly develop a resort in Phuket with the firm.

Mercurius told the Singapore Exchange yesterday that it will buy a 50 per cent stake in Grand Bay Hotel from Thailand-listed developer Apex Development.

It will pay about 360 million baht plus half of the total construction and development costs for the Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay Resort.

The purchase price will be paid in four instalments, with the final one due by Aug 30.

Mercurius will conduct private placement exercises and public offerings to fund the acquisition.