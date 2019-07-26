Company Briefs: Mapletree Commercial Trust

Mapletree Commercial Trust

Mapletree Commercial Trust yesterday posted a 3.6 per cent year-on-year increase in distribution per unit to 2.31 cents for the first quarter ended June 30.

Gross revenue edged up 3.3 per cent year on year to $112.13 million on the back of higher contributions from all properties except Mapletree Anson. Net property income (NPI) rose 2.8 per cent to $88.35 million, while income available for distribution in the quarter under review was up 4.1 per cent at $67.25 million.

As of June 30, the committed occupancy of the portfolio stood at 98.9 per cent.

VivoCity saw 5.2 per cent and 4.2 per cent growth in gross revenue and NPI, respectively, for the first quarter of FY19/20, the trust highlighted.

Gross revenue and NPI were lifted by higher rental income from new and renewed leases as well as the asset enhancement initiatives completed in FY18/19 and the effects of step-up rents in existing leases.

Meanwhile, gross revenue and NPI contribution from its office/business park assets in the first quarter of FY19/20 were up by 1.7 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively, on the back of higher rental income from new leases and the effects of step-up rents in existing leases at Mapletree Business City I and higher rental income at PSA Building and Bank of America Merrill Lynch HarbourFront.

Books closure date has been set for Aug 2, with unit holders receiving their payouts on Aug 29.

Ascendas India Trust

Ascendas India Trust yesterday posted a 28 per cent jump in distribution per unit (DPU) for the first quarter ended June 30.

DPU rose to 2.05 cents, while net property income increased 13 per cent to $37.8 million and income available for distribution increased 29 per cent to $23.7 million.

The improved performance was mainly due to incremental income from aVance Pune, which was leased out in phases after it was acquired in February 2017, income from Anchor building at International Tech Park Bangalore after its completion in May, and positive rental reversions.

Ascendas India Trust has a portfolio of seven information technology parks and one logistics park in India, with a weighted average lease expiry of 4.3 years and a committed portfolio occupancy of 99 per cent as of June 30.