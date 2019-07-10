Company Briefs: KinderWorld; ABB; PropertyGuru

KinderWorld

KinderWorld is putting its initial public offering (IPO) plans on hold, the company said yesterday.

The Vietnam-based, private-school operator said: "KinderWorld International Group and its advisers are evaluating the current market performance and geopolitical climate, and have retimed the proposed IPO to tap the Singapore capital markets at a more favourable time."

Singapore's IPO market has been soft in general, with Prime US Reit recently downsizing its offering size. KinderWorld is probably taking a wait-and-see approach until the market can support its desired valuation, stock watchers said.

At management roadshows, KinderWorld tested an IPO price range of 25.9 to 30.1 times its pro forma earnings per share for the financial year ended June 30, 2018. But the market could support a price-to-earnings ratio only below that range, one observer said.

ABB

ABB will pay up to US$470 million (S$640 million) in charges and separation costs to hand over its solar inverter business to Italy's Fimer, the Swiss engineering company said yesterday.

The business-making solar inverters, which convert direct power from solar panels into alternating current that can be fed into the electricity grid, had sales of roughly US$290 million last year, reported Reuters.

ABB said it expects to take an after-tax non-operational charge of roughly US$430 million in the second quarter, with around three-quarters being cash paid to Fimer. The Zurich company said it also expects to pay up to US$40 million in separation costs. The deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year.

PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru has appointed industry veteran Tan Tee Khoon as country manager for Singapore.

Dr Tan will be a member of the group's executive leadership team, lead sales for Singapore and oversee a team of 50.

He will report to the group's chief business officer Jeremy Williams, the real estate portal said yesterday.

Dr Tan was most recently executive director at Knight Frank Singapore. Prior to joining Knight Frank, he was the chief executive of Singapore Accredited Estate Agencies, which was the property industry's accreditation body prior to the inception of the Council for Estate Agencies.